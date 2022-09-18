Ananya Panday’s weekend workout is all about squats | Watch

Ananya Panday is a fitness goal. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile and setting the bar higher for us to follow. From being dedicated to her routine to focusing all of her hard work into her workouts, the actor keeps dropping major cues of fitness for us. Ananya loves her yoga and high intensity workouts and hardly misses a day from the gym. Ananya is also spotted occasionally stepping out of her fitness studio in Mumbai by paparazzi. Ananya's fitness mantra consists of being dedicated towards it. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with videos and glimpses form her fitness diaries and they keep motivating us to start taking care of our health as well.

Ananya’s weekend fitness routine is all about squats. The actor’s trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a short video from her weekend routine with us on her Instagram profile. Anshuka Parwani is also known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Anshuka shared the video of an intense workout routine and called it “Weekend games.” they also seem to be having a lot of fun with their routine. In the beginning of the video, Ananya can be seen performing sit-ups. Later, the routine became all about squats. Ananya can be seen performing squats and switching off lights appearing on both sides. “Challenging those reflexes one squat at a time,” Anshuka captioned her video. Take a look at the video here:

The routine performed by Ananya comes with multiple health benefits. Sit-ups help in developing muscle mass and boosting core strength. It also helps in improving the posture and the stability of the body. Squats, on the other hand, helps in burning mega calories and boosting the athletic strength of the body. It also focuses on core strength and strengthening the muscles of the lower body.