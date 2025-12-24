Anil Kapoor turns 69: Know his strict routine for looking dashing in 60s, from no drinking or smoking to…

Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. That is no secret. The actor has been a part of Indian cinema for decades now, and he continues to look younger and fitter with every passing year. As the actor celebrates his 69th birthday on December 24, 2025, here's a look at what Anil does to stay healthy and look fit. Anil Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday on December 24.

Anil Kapoor's secret to staying fit at 69

In 2024, while launching Dr Shiv K Sarin’s book Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-saving Tips in New Delhi, Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, once revealed that the actor is extremely disciplined and doesn’t drink or smoke, emphasising that the credit for his overall fitness goes to his mother, Sunita Kapoor.

“My mother, who has been very, very healthy from the very beginning… my dad would love to indulge sometimes, but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife,” she revealed.

The actor enjoys working out for around two to three hours in the gym to stay fit. Moreover, he doesn't stick to just weight training to stay at the top of his game; instead, he incorporates a mix of cycling, jogging, and cardio into his routine.

‘Food is not for taste, but…’

In an Instagram video shared in July 2022, the actor confessed that he believes what you eat is more important than how you work out. “Food is not for taste, but it's for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength,” he revealed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.