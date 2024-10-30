According to WHO, air pollution increases the risk of death as well as various diseases. The diseases most strongly linked with exposure to air pollution include stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, pneumonia and cataract (household air pollution only). Anti-air pollution diet: 13 foods that protect against smog, detox your lungs and boost immunity (Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels)

Studies have also found evidence of air pollution behind increased risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes (i.e. low-birth weight, small for gestational age), diabetes, cognitive impairment and neurological diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “An estimated 4.2 million deaths globally are linked to ambient air pollution. Your natural defense for reducing the negative impacts of air pollution may be an anti-pollution diet."

Beat air pollution with your fork:

Prachi Chandra revealed, “Although the liver, kidneys and lungs are among the organs that naturally cleanse and detoxify our body, some foods contain nutrients that support and improve these natural processes, by lowering oxidative stress and inflammation brought on by pollutants. So, eating the right food is the easiest way to control the biological effects of air pollution.”

Several studies have suggested that dietary antioxidants may benefit respiratory health. Prachi Chandra explained, “Dietary intake can influence systemic inflammatory processes in the body. For example, the Western dietary pattern characterised by consumption of red meat, high-fat dairy, eggs, refined grains and processed foods pattern is associated with higher levels of inflammation in the body.”

She added, “On the contrary, dietary patterns characterised by consumption of higher amounts of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and legumes tend to be associated with lower levels inflammation. In general, aim for a variety of foods from each food group to keep your lungs healthy.”

Foods to protect against smog and toxins:

According to Prachi Chandra, few foods that are mentioned below will help in healing lungs apart from eating balanced diet in correct portions -

1. Gingerol (found in ginger), has a strong anti-inflammatory quality.

2. Curcumin (found in turmeric) has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticancer activity.

Curcumin has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has also been studied for its potential role in preventing or treating various diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and arthritis.(Representative Image (Unsplash))

3. Consumption of ginger, lemon, peppermint and eucalyptus tea are herbal infusions that can help detoxify by calming the respiratory system.

4. Berries (strawberry, blue berries etc.) are rich in antioxidant known as anthocyanin’s, that work to maintain lung function.

5. The menthol in peppermint works as a decongestant, shrinking swollen membranes in the nose and making it easier to breathe, and also helps loosen mucus that has collected in the lungs.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish and fish oil supplements, walnuts, almonds and flax, chia seeds appear promising for maintaining lung health.

7. Magnesium rich foods such as whole grains and millets, soyabean, gingelly seeds help in maintaining lung muscle strength.

8. Selenium rich foods such as Brazil nuts, mushrooms, eggs, brown rice, sunflower seeds help in reducing oxidative stress in lungs and improves lungs function.

9. Natural molecules in cruciferous vegetables – for example, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, or cabbage – are dietary ‘ligands’ for AHR (– aryl hydrocarbon receptor – is a protein) found at barrier sites in gut and lungs protects them against pollution or viruses and bacteria.

10. Citrus fruits boost the immune system and decrease the risk of getting lung cancer by 9% according to studies.

11. Vitamin A rich foods such as dark green leafy vegetables, yellow and orange coloured vegetables, egg yolk etc. helps in maintaining the integrity of the lung epithelium and exerts anti-inflammatory effects.

Foods rich in beta-carotene or Vitamin A such as carrot, pumpkin and spinach should be included in the daily diet.(Unsplash)

12. Limonoids in citrus peels protects the lung tissues and are often used in air fresheners. D-limonene, pinene and eucalyptol, thymol (in thyme) that are commonly utilized in aroma therapy activate the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract to help fight microbes and remove undesirable agents. These compounds that give flavour and aroma to the food can behave as expectorants, decongestant, antitussive, antimicrobial and good for respiratory ailments. They increase mucous membrane secretion, kill pathogens, reduce inflammation and reduce mucous viscosity by weakening the hydrogen bonds in the mucous.

13. Last but not least, drinking water can help thin the mucus lining of your airways and lungs, making it easier to breathe.

Remember a balanced diet will support the body’s natural detox mechanism but it should be incorporated with healthy lifestyle changes also.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.