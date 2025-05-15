Are you worried about your teen’s screen habits? Study says you should be

Most parents are concerned about their children's screen habits. From endless scrolling on phones to binge-watching content, teens can easily slip into screen addiction. But there's more to worry about. A recent study led by Emma Duerden at Western University in Canada found that teens who spend more than two hours a day on screens during weekdays are at a higher risk of developing anxiety and behavioral issues. Also read | Screens and teens: Loneliness to obsessive thoughts, how screen addiction affects their mental health Teens who spend more than two hours a day on screens during weekdays are at a higher risk of developing anxiety and behavioral issues. (Pexels)

Interestingly, the study revealed that it wasn’t just the amount of screen time that influenced anxiety levels—even teens without any prior symptoms showed a noticeable increase. What mattered more was how they were using their screens.

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Computers in Human Behavior, analysed 580 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. Researchers found that passive social media use, such as mindless scrolling and consuming content without interaction, had a stronger link to mental health issues than other types of screen activities.

Screen time among teens surged during the COVID-19 lockdown, as many turned to social media to stay connected and combat feelings of isolation. However, even after restrictions eased, those habits persisted, and in many cases, worsened.

What is doomscrolling?

Doomscrolling, the habit of passively consuming content by endlessly scrolling through social media without actively engaging through comments or posts, has emerged as a significant contributor to anxiety among teens.

Researchers noted that this behavior negatively impacts adolescent mental health by encouraging harmful social comparisons and reinforcing feelings of low self-esteem, inadequacy, envy, anxiety, and depression. The constant exposure to curated, often idealised content can distort reality and leave teens feeling disconnected or not good enough. Also read | Expert shares how to know if you are addicted to your phone, 4 tips to reduce screentime

Emma Duerden, who led the study, in a statement said, “In past studies, we’ve shown some teens reporting 15 hours of screen time a day. They wake up, go on a screen and stay the whole day. But reducing cell phone use is easier said than done. I think cell phone bans in schools are key. Getting outside and being part of the real world is also important. We all just need to take a break from our phones for our mental and overall well-being.”

Tips to reduce screen addiction in teens:

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Urvashi Musale, child and teen behavioural expert and founder of ProParent said, “Effective coping mechanisms to combat screen addiction can include mindfulness practices, digital detox, and seeking support from mental health professionals. Implementing screen time limits, promoting healthy tech usage in families, and raising awareness about screen addiction are essential preventive measures.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.