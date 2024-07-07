The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India recognised hemp seed products such as hemp seed oil, hemp hearts and hemp protein powder as food in 2021 and this has opened up many options for India's developing hemp product sector. With laws favouring the industry, India's hemp market has grown dramatically during the last three years. Internationally, the hemp market is also booming so, it's time for you to try some hemp products this summer. 5 must-try hemp products for your wellness this summer (Photo by Shutterstock)

Hemp and its benefits

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Keshav Agarwal, Director at Cannarma, shared, “Hemp has been grown for ages in India but it's only recently that people have started realising all the good things it can do, especially regarding health and wellness. From its fibres to its seeds, hemp is a treasure trove of benefits. One of the most important things about hemp is its protein. Yeah, you heard that right, protein from a plant!”

He added, “It is not just any protein but the essential protein that a human body needs. It's got all these essential fatty acids and nutrients that make it a hit among health-conscious people. What's even better is how it's grown. Hemp doesn't need a ton of pesticides or water to thrive, making it an eco-friendly choice. Lately, people have been buzzing about its therapeutic powers. Turns out, it can help with things like pain and anxiety, which has got a lot of people pretty excited about what hemp products can offer.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rohit Chauhan, Cannabis Phytocannabinoids Extraction and Analysis Researcher, suggested five hemp products to try out this summer -

1. Hemp Seed Oil:

Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, this natural oil is vital for preserving skin hydration and enhancing general health. Due to its high nutrient profile, it's a great option for promoting skin suppleness, lowering inflammation and moisturising dry skin. Hemp seed oil can be used regularly to improve the skin's natural barrier function, reduce moisture loss and relieve sensitive skin disorders like psoriasis and eczema. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory qualities may help soothe skin prone to acne and lessen the visibility of imperfections, leaving your skin appearing healthy and glowing.

2. Hemp Protein Powder:

It is a plant-based form of protein with several advantages for those interested in fitness and health. It is the perfect post-workout supplement because it contains vital amino acids that promote muscle growth and repair. Hemp protein digests quickly, making it a good option for people with dietary sensitivity or limits, unlike many other protein sources. Including hemp protein powder in your diet can help you feel fuller for longer periods of time, regulate your weight, and have consistent energy levels. Hemp protein powder is a quick and wholesome method to get the protein you need each day, whether sprinkled over food, baked into products or blended into smoothies.

3. Hemp-Based Aloe Vera Gel:

Protect your skin from the sun's damaging UV rays while soothing and moisturizing it with hemp-derived aloe vera gel. This unique sunscreen blends hemp's inherent protective capabilities with the soothing effects of aloe vera, resulting in a strong mix that protects your skin from sun damage. Unlike standard sunscreens, which may contain harsh chemicals, hemp-based aloe vera gel is a soothing and non-toxic alternative safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This multipurpose product helps prevent sunburns, premature ageing, and dehydration by delivering broad-spectrum sun protection while moisturizing the skin, leaving it feeling rejuvenated and revitalized after sun exposure.

4. Hemp-Infused Kumkumadi Oil:

The exquisite combination of Kumkumadi oil and hemp seed oil, known for their skin-rejuvenating qualities, will elevate your skincare regimen. This powerful blend blends the contemporary advantages of hemp with the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda to provide a comprehensive approach to supporting healthy-looking, glowing skin. Kumkumadi oil with hemp infusions helps balance out skin tone, enhance skin texture and lessen the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines. Its antioxidant-rich composition protects the skin from environmental stressors and free radicals while hydrating and nourishing it to leave it radiant, supple, and smooth. Adding this decadent oil to your skincare routine will help you look younger and bring out the glow on your skin.

5. Hemp-Infused Hair Oil:

Indulge in the restorative power of hemp-infused hair oil, which is specifically designed to strengthen and nourish sun-damaged strands of hair during the summer. This refreshing hair treatment, enhanced with hemp extracts and essential oils, works deep inside the hair follicles to restore moisture, fix damage, and improve general hair health. Hair oil enriched with hemp can help restore the vitality and shine of your dry, brittle, or breakable hair, leaving it feeling and looking delicious and bright. Frequently using this non-greasy, lightweight oil can also help untangle knots, reduce frizz, and shield your hair from outside stresses, keeping your locks robust and healthy throughout the year.