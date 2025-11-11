Can endometriosis develop on your outer skin? Doctor explains how cutaneous endometriosis affects non-pelvic regions

When you think of endometriosis, you probably picture it affecting the uterus or nearby organs - but did you know it can sometimes appear in places far from the pelvis? In rare cases, this painful condition can even show up on the skin. Endometriosis does not only affect the uterus and surrounding regions, according to Dr Sood.(Pixabay)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has revealed a surprising fact - endometriosis doesn’t always confine itself to the pelvic region; in rare cases, it can surface in unexpected areas, even on the skin. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the physician explains how endometrial growths develop, how they behave, and what triggers their formation.

What is cutaneous endometriosis?

Endometriosis is typically known to affect organs within the pelvis, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. However, Dr Sood points out that in rare instances, the condition can appear in unexpected areas - even on the skin of the leg. He explains, “This is known as cutaneous endometriosis. It happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus called endometrial tissue starts growing in the skin or subcutaneous layer outside the pelvis.”

The physician explains that cutaneous endometriosis can develop after procedures such as a C-section or hysterectomy, when endometrial cells are inadvertently transferred to a healing incision. However, he notes that it can also arise spontaneously - even in individuals with no history of surgery.

Cutaneous endometriosis can affect non-pelvic regions.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

These growths behave in surprising ways

According to Dr Sood, these endometrial growths can behave in striking ways. He highlights, “They can form painful nodules or swelling that often flare during menstruation and in some cases the area can even bleed in sync with the menstrual cycle. Because it's so rare, it's often misdiagnosed as a cyst, abscess, or lipoma, which delays proper treatment.”

Dr Sood emphasises that understanding endometriosis can occur beyond the pelvic region is crucial for timely diagnosis and effective treatment. For many women, identifying the source of their pain offers more than just medical clarity - it provides validation. Amid the widespread neglect that often surrounds women’s health, it serves as a powerful reminder that their pain is real - and deserves to be acknowledged and taken seriously.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.