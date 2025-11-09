NHS surgeon warns chronic bloating in women can be a sign of endometriosis: ‘Often misdiagnosed as SIBO, IBS…’

Women’s health has long suffered from systemic neglect - with symptoms too often dismissed, downplayed, or misdiagnosed. Many chronic conditions that affect women are misunderstood or incorrectly attributed to minor issues, leaving patients without the right care for years. Endometriosis is one such example - a debilitating, chronic condition that continues to be overlooked despite its widespread impact. Systemic issues like endometriosis can trigger bloating in women, according to Dr Rajan.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, is sparking an important conversation about chronic women’s health issues such as endometriosis - a condition whose symptoms are frequently misunderstood or misdiagnosed.

In an Instagram video posted on November 8, the surgeon explains that endometriosis can cause chronic bloating in women - a symptom often mistaken for gut-related issues such as IBS. This frequent misdiagnosis, he notes, leads to improper management and worsening of symptoms over time.

Bloating in women is often misdiagnosed

According to Dr Rajan, “Chronic bloating in women is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed and can often be the sentinel sign of complex conditions like endometriosis. Women are often misdiagnosed as SIBO, IBS, food intolerances. They are then mismanaged with restriction diets, antibiotics, low FODMAP, probiotics for months or years.” He emphasises that this can not only aggravate symptoms but also delay proper diagnosis and treatment for a chronic, progressive condition.

Endometriosis bloating

The surgeon explains that in conditions such as endometriosis, bloating is primarily triggered by hormonal fluctuations involving oestrogen and progesterone. He explains, “This can then alter how the intestines move, a.k.a. gut motility, and change visceral nerve sensitivity, meaning how intensely sensations are perceived. This means the gut can feel full, tight, or distended even without a food trigger.”

Dr Rajan stresses that endometriosis is not merely a reproductive disorder but also an inflammatory, immune-related condition. He elaborates, “Inflammatory signals can shift the microbiome and increase gut permeability, which then can mimic the symptoms of IBS. And in more severe cases of endometriosis, lesions and scar tissue can physically pinch the intestine. This can cause constipation, gas trapping, pain with food or movement or even visibly distended endo belly.”

He explains that endometriosis is a systemic condition that often manifests through the gut. He describes gut symptoms as “the messenger” - signalling underlying bodily distress rather than being the root cause itself.

However, sometimes systemic issues can manifest along with or even exacerbate underlying gut conditions. Dr Rajan elaborates, “Examples include, endometriosis and gut dysbiosis or PCOS and IBS. The human body is not a collection of isolated departments. It is one ecosystem.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.