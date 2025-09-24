Cardiologist reveals 5 tips to heal your heart in 90 days: ‘68% of people with normal labs still have silent…’

Heart health is central to overall wellbeing, yet many people underestimate the importance of caring for their heart until problems arise. From high blood pressure and silent inflammation to lifestyle-related stressors, the factors that affect heart health are often hidden but can have serious long-term consequences. Taking proactive steps to support your heart - through diet, movement, sleep, and addressing underlying causes - can make a significant difference. According to the cardiologist, addressing the root cause of your heart problems is the most important step. (Unsplash)

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert, has shared actionable strategies you can follow to improve your heart health in just 90 days. In an Instagram video posted on September 23, the cardiologist shares practical tips to boost heart health, emphasising that addressing the root cause is the first step toward effective treatment and healing that lasts.

Strategies to heal your heart

Dr Bhojraj recommends taking one teaspoon of cold-pressed black seed oil every day. It combats silent inflammation. He highlights, “add potassium-rich foods within an anti-inflammatory diet (most people are 1,000mg+ short daily) to naturally lower blood pressure.” The cardiologist advises getting 30 minutes of movement every day, including “yoga, walking or a form of strength training.” In addition, he suggests getting at least 7.5 hours of sleep every night, and practising a session of breathwork in the morning.

Addressing the root cause

The cardiologist points out, “Healing your heart starts with understanding what’s really driving the damage.” He emphasises that healing the heart isn’t just about cutting salt, doing daily cardio, or taking cholesterol medication - it starts with addressing the root cause. “68% of people with “normal” labs still have silent inflammation attacking their heart. The wrong kind of magnesium? Can raise your blood pressure. ‘Heart-healthy’ cereals? Still spike insulin - and insulin resistance is one of the main drivers of heart disease,” says Dr Bhojraj.

Consulting a doctor to tackle the root cause of your heart problems will help lower blood pressure naturally, improve sleep quality and even contribute to weight management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.