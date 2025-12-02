Cardiologist shares 10 habits he has given up on to protect heart health: ‘Palpitations often come from PVCs…’

When it comes to heart health, many people adopt habits they assume are protective - popping an aspirin just because they’re getting older, cutting out salt despite having no underlying heart condition, or panicking over every fluctuation in blood pressure. But these well-intentioned practices can backfire, especially when they distract from proper assessments such as comprehensive blood work and accurate cardiovascular risk evaluation. Blood pressure is variable and one high reading does not confirm you are at risk.(Pixabay)

Highlighting the importance of evidence-based habits, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared 10 habits he has personally given up for the sake of his heart health. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the cardiologist explains how habits like panicking over every high BP reading and blaming palpitations on anxiety do not address the bigger picture and can be misleading in measuring cardiovascular risk.

1. Panic over every high BP

One single high blood pressure reading does not mean you are in trouble because it is highlgiht variable. Dr Yaranov explains, “Blood pressure is highly variable - sleep, stress, caffeine, pain, and even walking into the clinic can spike it. Trends tell the truth, not single readings.”

2. Chase ‘perfect’ LDL in everyone

LDL on its own is not a complete marker, as it overlooks other important risk factors, including plaque particles circulating in your blood and chronic inflammation. The cardiologist notes, “Absolute LDL numbers matter less than plaque burden, inflammation, metabolic profile, and age. Risk-based therapy beats ‘perfect’ lab targets.”

3. Start aspirin just for age

Taking aspirin solely because you’re older is no longer recommended by medical professionals. The cardiologist stresses that medication should be based on real, measurable risk. He states, “For most people, the bleeding risk outweighs the preventive benefit. Modern guidance focuses on real cardiovascular risk, not birthdays.”

4. Blame palpitations on anxiety

Dr Yaranov emphasises that palpitations can signal real heart-related complications, and attributing them to anxiety alone may downplay their seriousness or lead to missed diagnoses. He explains, “Palpitations often come from PVCs, PACs, SVT, Afib, anaemia, thyroid issues, dehydration, or sleep disorders - all missed if we label it ‘anxiety’.”

5. Trust stress tests to rule out blockages

Stress tests do not account for all kinds of plaque in your arteries, hence a normal test does not rule out heart attack or stroke risks. Dr Yaranov states, “Stress tests miss soft plaque - the unstable plaque that actually causes heart attacks. A normal test doesn’t mean arteries are clean.”

6. Treat salt as the enemy for all

Although salt is frequently treated as universally harmful, this is misleading - only individuals with heart failure or hypertension risk are advised to restrict their intake. In fact, according to Dr Yaranov, “Salt restriction matters for heart failure and some hypertension, but metabolically healthy people don’t need aggressive low-sodium diets. Too little can even raise stress hormones.”

7. Blame statins for every ache

The cardiologist stresses that statins remain one of the most powerful and effective medications for cardiovascular disease prevention, even though they are believed to cause muscle aches. However, he explains, “Most statin muscle complaints are nocebo-driven, not true intolerance. Statins remain the strongest, most proven drug in cardiovascular prevention.”

8. Stop GLP-1s at goal weight

Treating obesity using GLP-1 drugs does not stop once you’ve reached your goal weight because it is almost guaranteed that you will gain the weight back. According to Dr Yaranov, “Obesity is a chronic, relapsing metabolic disease. Stopping GLP-1 therapy almost always leads to rebound weight and returning cardiometabolic risk.”

9. Treat supplements as harmless

Supplements are not always harmless and can interfere with nutrient absorption and interact with other prescribed medication. Dr Yaranov highlights, “‘Natural’ doesn’t mean safe - many supplements interact with rhythm meds, blood thinners, BP meds, and statins. Some worsen arrhythmias or fluid retention.”

10. Use calcium score as diagnostic tool

Calcium scores do not detect soft plaque - the primary driver of heart attacks, which means a normal score doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’re free of cardiovascular disease. The cardiologist states, “Calcium scoring can’t see soft plaque. It’s a risk tool, not a diagnostic test for chest pain or symptoms. Score zero lowers risk but doesn’t make you disease or symptom proof.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.