Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 3 weight loss tips that will help you keep it off for good
Weight management does not end after you have shed the kilos. Raj explains that you will gain the weight right back if you give up your healthy habits.
For many people, the fitness journey begins with a strong focus on losing weight—but once the kilos come off, the discipline often fades. Workouts become irregular, eating habits slip, and before long, the weight starts creeping back. The reality is that fitness isn’t just about reaching a goal; it’s about maintaining it. Without consistency, even the best results are short-lived, making long-term commitment the real key to lasting change.
Also Read | Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 3 ways to stay consistent with your workout routine
Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who brings 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared three key tips to lose weight – and keep it off for good. In an Instagram video posted on March 30, he explains that sustainable, long-term weight loss isn’t just about changing habits, but about shifting your mindset altogether.
Short-term changes produce short-term results
Raj highlights the importance of thinking beyond quick fixes when it comes to weight loss. If you rely on short-term methods to shed weight rapidly, the results are likely to be just as short-lived. Instead, a long-term approach requires sustainable changes that can be maintained consistently. In other words, the diet and workout routine you choose should be realistic enough to become part of your daily lifestyle – not something you abandon once you see temporary results.
The fitness coach explains, “Whatever changes you're making right now, that diet, that program – ask yourself this question: Is this something I can do for the next three months or for the next three years? If the answer is the next three months, you will see results in the short term. But chances are, you will regain the weight over the course of the next many months. But if your answer is the next three years, you will be able to sustain the changes for the long term and as a result maintain your new weight also for the long term.”
Minimal effort difference between weight loss and maintenance
Raj emphasises that the gap between weight loss and weight maintenance is surprisingly small. Many people give it their all while trying to lose weight, only to ease off once they’ve reached their goal. But maintaining that weight requires the same steady consistency – continuing those habits is what keeps the results lasting.
He explains, “Most people put in a lot of work when they're trying to lose weight. They're very consistent with exercise, they're mindful about what they're eating, and they prioritise sleep and stress. But once they lose the weight, they drop the effort. They do less than half of what they were doing before and they're wondering why the weight is coming back. In reality though, you still need to keep putting in the effort. You have to be consistent with movement, nutrition, sleep, and stress. Always remember this: If you stop going to work, you will stop getting paid. So, even after you lose the weight, you have to stay consistent with your efforts.”
Adopt the weight management approach
The fitness trainer highlights the need to shift your mindset from “weight loss” to “weight management.” At its core, the process is the same – only the goal changes. In the short term, you’re managing your habits to lose weight; in the long run, you’re managing them to keep it off.
Raj explains, “Stop thinking ‘weight loss’ and start thinking ‘weight management’ because that's exactly what you're doing. You are managing your weight. At this point of time, weight management means weight loss for you. But in the long term, in the next ten, 20, 30 years, weight management will mean weight loss, weight maintenance, and different things. But once you start thinking about it as management, you will track the right metrics, make the right changes, and stay on track for a very, very long time.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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