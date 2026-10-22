Detox drinks cannot undo years of drinking, surgeon suggests best course of action for liver recovery
Alcohol can damage liver cells, causing fat buildup, inflammation, and scarring. Early fatty liver damage may improve when drinking stops.
Many herbal drinks and detox diets promise to flush toxins out of your body. Some even claim to reverse liver damage caused by years of drinking. Detox has become such a buzzword that anything labelled a ‘cleanse’ can seem like a shortcut to better liver health.
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But do these detox products really hold up and deliver their promises, especially for alcohol-related liver damage? What is the connection between detox and liver capacity? How safe is it?
An expert cleared the air and provided necessary clarity. Dr Aditya (Bhimsi) Kandoriya, consultant GI, HPB, and bariatric surgeon at Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, offered a broader perspective on the liver's ability to heal and what it means for former drinkers.
He answered these questions for us:
What happens to the liver when you drink alcohol?
Before inspecting the claims made by detox products, it is important to understand how alcohol affects the liver. Drinking sets off a chain of reactions as the liver breaks down alcohol, producing substances that harm liver cells.
Describing the exact physiological reaction, the GI surgeon said, “When alcohol goes into the body, the liver turns it into substances, like acetaldehyde, and those substances can harm liver cells. Repeated exposure can cause inflammation, fat build‑up, and over time scar tissue can form. The longer the liver stays exposed to alcohol, the higher the chance of damage.”
Can early alcohol-related liver damage be reversed?
All hope is not lost, as the expert confirmed that the liver can fully recover at one stage after alcohol consumption is stopped. Dr Kandoriya identified this as the initial stage of fatty liver. So, early damage does not always become permanent. But if you continue to drink, the surgeon cautioned about the risk of alcohol-related hepatitis, which involves inflammation that may cause tiredness, nausea, loss of appetite and yellow of the skin.
The best course of action for liver recovery is to stop drinking, irrespective of stage, as this can prevent further damage.
When can liver damage be irreversible?
Liver damage can become irreversible when cirrhosis develops. As the doctor explained, persistent inflammation can lead to fibrosis, where scar tissue gradually replaces healthy liver tissue. In some cases, this progresses to cirrhosis, which can permanently impair liver function.
Can detox drinks and cleansing diets help?
“The idea that a fast detox can fix an alcohol‑damaged liver is wrong,” the surgeon said, dispelling the notion that detox drinks can reverse liver damage caused by alcohol. Instead, recovery depends on how soon you stop drinking and the stage of liver damage.
In fact, some can backfire. Commercial detox products and herbal supplements have been flagged by the surgeon for their potential to harm the liver, as some ingredients can cause liver injury.
What helps with liver recovery?
The surgeon's advice is to stop alcohol consumption and follow a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats to support liver recovery. However, people who drink heavily or are dependent alcohol should seek doctor's help as often withdrawl can be tough to break through. Managing weight, diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol is also important. So, steer clear of any loud claims of detox products.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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