Detox drinks cannot undo years of drinking, surgeon suggests best course of action for liver recovery

Many herbal drinks and detox diets promise to flush toxins out of your body. Some even claim to reverse liver damage caused by years of drinking. Detox has become such a buzzword that anything labelled a ‘cleanse’ can seem like a shortcut to better liver health.

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But do these detox products really hold up and deliver their promises, especially for alcohol-related liver damage? What is the connection between detox and liver capacity? How safe is it?

An expert cleared the air and provided necessary clarity. Dr Aditya (Bhimsi) Kandoriya, consultant GI, HPB, and bariatric surgeon at Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, offered a broader perspective on the liver's ability to heal and what it means for former drinkers.

He answered these questions for us:

What happens to the liver when you drink alcohol? Before inspecting the claims made by detox products, it is important to understand how alcohol affects the liver. Drinking sets off a chain of reactions as the liver breaks down alcohol, producing substances that harm liver cells.

Describing the exact physiological reaction, the GI surgeon said, “When alcohol goes into the body, the liver turns it into substances, like acetaldehyde, and those substances can harm liver cells. Repeated exposure can cause inflammation, fat build‑up, and over time scar tissue can form. The longer the liver stays exposed to alcohol, the higher the chance of damage.”