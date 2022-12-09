Diabetes: 4 tips for keeping your blood sugar levels stable this winter season

As the temperature drops, blood sugar rises as we exercise less and eat more hence, it is crucial for diabetes patients to follow additional tips to keep the blood sugar levels stable in the cold months. Apart from losing extra weight and avoiding fad diets, health experts insist upon following a specific fitness chart for keeping the blood sugar stable in winter season.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, Co-Founder and Director at Fittr and INFS, suggested, “Walking and strength training are the key mantras to keep the blood sugar levels stable during the winters. Our immune system can get activated when exposed to the cold. Walking can help enhance the ability to fight infections.”

Highlighting that exercising during the cold weather also causes the heart to pump a larger quantity of oxygenated blood, he revealed, “It helps ensure that the body maintains an appropriate warm temperature, and avoids any risks from a drop in temperature or in reaction to increased physical activity.”

He added, “Strength training helps protect against diabetes-related complications by improving insulin health and lowering high blood sugar levels. In short, exercising in any form during the winter can help reduce your likelihood of contracting illnesses.”

Dr Sukrit Kumar, Director-Medical at Loop, advised the following four tips for keeping the blood sugar stable in winter season:

1. Stay fit - Winter attracts viruses and other ailments, the blood sugar rises. To stay healthy, follow the rest protocol, take flu shots, have 8 hours sleep and wash hands frequently.

2.Move your body - Keep up with your winter exercise rituals. Don't go out early in the morning. Try indoor activities or get a home gym.

3. Eat wisely - Winter attracts sugar and carbohydrates craving, stick to amazing vegetables available during this season and prepare food at home.

4. Kick winter blues away - Less light during winters dulls the mood , go out when there is sun , invest in a bright lighted heater and keep your spirit up with family gatherings and celebrations.

