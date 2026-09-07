Do you check your phone first thing in the morning? A cardiologist explains how it could affect your heart

According to Dr Sanjeev, from a medical standpoint, the issue is not the phone itself. The issue is what happens to the body in the first few minutes of the day.

Is checking your phone first thing in the morning bad for your heart?

For many of us, checking the phone is the first thing we do after waking up. But this seemingly harmless morning habit could trigger stress responses that may affect your heart health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjeev VK, attending consultant cardiology, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, revealed how this habit may affect your heart.

When we wake up, the body is designed to wake up slowly. There is a natural rise in cortisol, heart rate, and blood pressure that increases gradually. This is called the "morning surge," and it is part of our circadian rhythm. It is also why most cardiac events like heart attacks and strokes tend to occur between 6 AM and 10 AM.

“The problem starts when we immediately expose ourselves to stress. A work email, disturbing news, 50 notifications, or even seeing a Zoom or Google Meet reminder for 9 AM. That pushes the nervous system directly into fight or flight. There is a sudden surge of adrenaline. Heart rate goes up quickly, blood vessels constrict, and blood pressure can spike,” explained Dr Sanjeev.

Work-related alerts are especially stressful because they come with a sense of urgency. The body reacts as if there is a deadline to meet the moment you wake up.

However, one day of this does nothing. But when this becomes a daily habit, the body never gets a calm start. And over time, chronic stress contributes to things we see a lot in cardiology, which include hypertension, poor sleep quality, insulin resistance, and endothelial dysfunction.