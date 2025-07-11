Doctor explains how self-diagnosing through Google can lead to panic, misdiagnosis or even delayed treatment

We live in a magical age where instant answers are just a click away. Hungry? Google a recipe. Lost? Ask Siri. Feeling unwell? Just type your symptoms into a search bar. It's quick, convenient, even comforting. But when it comes to your health, is relying on the internet really safe? Dr. Gupte emphasizes the importance of consulting a doctor for accurate diagnoses rather than relying solely on online searches.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder of The Cosmo-Square Clinic, shared, "Meanwhile, companies such as Google and Facebook track our online habits behind the scenes, creating extensive profiles of who we are. They even cooperate with data brokers, such as Oracle or Experian, to weave together details we may not tell our doctors, like what we purchase, where we go, and even our financial habits. That's a little spooky if you really think about it." (Also read: Cosmetologist explains the role of nutrition in skincare: Why what you eat matters for healthy, radiant skin )

Why googling symptoms can mislead you

According to Dr. Gupte, the internet is a minefield when it comes to health. "Yes, fertility treatments and medical science have never been better, but so has the proliferation of bad advice." She warns, “Unless you're on a site you trust, we're talking .gov, .edu, or your doctor's official page, there's no guarantee the information is accurate. But it's hard to resist the temptation to Google symptoms. Haven't we all been there, wide awake in the middle of the night, tumbling down a rabbit hole and suddenly convinced that a headache must mean something worse?”

While the internet offers quick access to health advice, Dr. Gupte warns of its pitfalls.(Freepik)

"The fact is, the internet offers both help and harm. It's great for general, common-sense health advice, but it can just as easily stir up unnecessary panic or provide false reassurance." Dr. Gupte reminds us that a search engine knows nothing about your personal medical background. "It doesn't know your medical history, allergies, or the medications you take, all of which a real doctor considers before making a diagnosis."

How to make internet work with your doctor

That said, she believes the internet can still be a useful tool if you know where to look. "Patients who educate themselves using reputable sources like university or government health websites often make better decisions about their care. In fact, some doctors even recommend these resources as a complement to professional advice."

But she's clear about one thing: "The internet can be a helpful starting point, but it's no substitute for a doctor's expertise. Self-diagnosing can lead to mistakes, unnecessary anxiety or, worse, delayed treatment that might have made a critical difference."

"A good doctor doesn't just skim search results, they listen, examine, ask questions, and run tests to understand the full picture." She concludes with a reminder we'd all do well to remember, "So next time you're tempted to consult Dr. Google, just pause. The best diagnosis still comes from an actual conversation with a medical professional. Your health is worth far more than the guess of an algorithm."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.