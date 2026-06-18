Doctor explains why burnout is a silent epidemic in workers; shares early symptoms, preventive measures

Burnout is a serious issue that is spreading among the young workforce in India. According to Dr Yogesh Nain, general physician at Harley of London, India, it has reached the stage where it can be referred to as a silent epidemic. Burnout is an increasingly common condition among workers, shares Dr Nain. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nain explained why this is the case, what the early symptoms of the condition are, and what can be done about it.

The reasons behind widespread burnout Dr Nain believes that the high-achieving workforce in the country is paying a hidden cost, in the form of burnout. It is not visible as a physical illness, but it impacts the health and overall well-being of individuals.

According to the physician, “This silent epidemic is spreading across the country’s high‑achieving workforce, fueled by relentless schedules, digital overload, and constant pressure to perform.”

With smartphones and laptops, professionals often stay tethered to their work long after office hours. “The result is chronic stress and mental fatigue that slowly erode resilience,” noted Dr Nain. “Unlike short bursts of stress, which can sharpen focus, chronic stress wears down the brain’s ability to function, leaving individuals emotionally drained and cognitively impaired.”