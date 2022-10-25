Easy ways to improve your mental health as an entrepreneur

Healthy lifestyle choices have immense advantages like a reduced risk of chronic diseases and increased longevity hence, self-care activities or inculcating a habit to feel good or content emotionally, physically and mentally must be done regularly or made a part of one's routine. Self-care can include avoiding habits that affect one's mood and emotional well-being or be as small as sleeping on time, drinking lots of water and applying sunscreen as they go a long way in helping a person take care of their body, skin, mental health etc.

Talking about creating a self-care routine for entrepreneurs, Ajeet Kumar Singh, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of SAVE Solutions Pvt Ltd, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Maintaining a healthy morning routine can go a long way in ensuring a good mental health. Waking up early in the morning can help one start their day with a positive mind set. Following a morning fitness regime can help an entrepreneur prepare for the many decisions that need to be taken throughout the day. Listening to podcasts or talks delivered by motivational speakers can also help boost the positivity and create affirmative thoughts. These habits along with a regular reading habit to keep abreast with the industry trends can help relieve the many stresses dealt by entrepreneurs on a daily basis.”

Bhaskar Ganguli, Director of Marketing and Sales at Mass Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, asserted that mental wellness is vital for any entrepreneur as it acts as a catalyst that allows an individual to make bold and confident decisions in life. He suggested, “To have good mental health, entrepreneurs can start their day early and exercise for at least 45 minutes daily. Staying active keeps the mind fresh and vibrant the whole day. Scheduling the day prior and having a to-do list is also one of the ways to keep themselves stress-free and manage time efficiently. Building a solid and supportive team in the office also helps in many ways, reinforcing that you are not alone. Having a sound sleep at night and indulging in some of their favourite hobbies will keep them stress-free and mentally healthy.”

According to Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO at PM Relocations Pvt Ltd, mental health is one of the most underrated and overlooked keys to entrepreneurial success. She highlighted, “With the never-ending challenges and continuous pressure of having a consistent income, growth, quality of work and building a dependable team, entrepreneurs tend to overlook their mental health. In order to take care of their mental health, entrepreneurs should follow some simple steps like avoiding checking work emails at night, instead, they can watch some funny videos that lighten their mood and make them happy and go to bed with that thought. They can give themselves 10 minutes in the morning to align or plan out their day. Starting their day early will keep them a fresh and active the whole day, and they will have more substance and patience for the rest of the day. Spending one day of the week with their friends and family will refill them with energy and help them get going for the rest of the week.”