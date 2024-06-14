Eid ul Adha, a time of joy, celebration and togetherness, often comes with a plethora of delicious dishes and tempting treats but while indulging in festive feasts is an integral part of the tradition, it is essential to maintain a balanced approach to eating. Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness special: Healthy eating tips for balanced Bakrid feast (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of Eid ul Adha 2024, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD - Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, suggested some healthy eating tips to ensure that our Bakrid festivities are not only enjoyable but also conducive to our well-being -

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how