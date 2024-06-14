 Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness special: Healthy eating tips for balanced Bakrid feast | Health - Hindustan Times
Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness special: Healthy eating tips for balanced Bakrid feast

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness: Check out these healthy eating tips to ensure that our Bakrid festivities are not only enjoyable but also conducive to our well-being

Eid ul Adha, a time of joy, celebration and togetherness, often comes with a plethora of delicious dishes and tempting treats but while indulging in festive feasts is an integral part of the tradition, it is essential to maintain a balanced approach to eating.

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness special: Healthy eating tips for balanced Bakrid feast (File Photo)
Eid-ul-Adha 2024 fitness special: Healthy eating tips for balanced Bakrid feast (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of Eid ul Adha 2024, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD - Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, suggested some healthy eating tips to ensure that our Bakrid festivities are not only enjoyable but also conducive to our well-being -

  1. Plan Your Plate: Before filling your plate with culinary delights, take a moment to plan your meals. Aim for a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates and vegetables. Opt for lean protein sources such as grilled chicken, fish, or lentils, accompanied by whole grains like brown rice or quinoa, and a colorful array of vegetables.
  2. Mindful Portions: While it's tempting to sample every dish on the table, practicing portion control is key to preventing overindulgence. Instead of piling your plate high, serve yourself modest portions of your favorite dishes. Focus on savoring each bite and listening to your body's hunger and fullness cues.
  3. Choose Nutrient-Rich Foods: Amidst the variety of dishes available during Eid ul Adha, prioritize nutrient-rich foods that nourish your body. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your meals to ensure a diverse array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Experiment with traditional dishes made healthier by using fresh, wholesome ingredients.
  4. Hydration is Key: Don't forget to stay hydrated throughout the festivities. Opt for water as your primary beverage choice and limit sugary drinks and sodas. Infuse your water with fresh fruits or herbs for added flavour or enjoy a refreshing glass of unsweetened iced tea. Proper hydration supports digestion, metabolism and overall well-being.
  5. Mindful Eating Practices: Practice mindful eating by slowing down and savoring each bite. Engage your senses by appreciating the aroma, taste and texture of the food. Take breaks between servings to assess your hunger levels and avoid mindless snacking. By being present and mindful during meals, you can enhance your enjoyment and satisfaction while preventing overeating.

