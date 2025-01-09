Elderberry juice: New super drink for faster fat burn, better gut health and blood sugar levels

The secret to beating obesity in style was hiding in nature all this time. A recent study led by led by Patrick Solverson of Washington State University states that an under-appreciated berry might be the solution to three problems regarding blood sugar levels, body fat and gut health. Also read | 5 homemade drinks that work wonders for your gut health Elderberries have long been associated with traditional medicinal techniques.(Unsplash)

According to the study, elderberries can help regulate blood sugar levels in the body, promote healthy fat burning and also improve gut health with health gut bacteria. Elderberries have long been associated with traditional medicinal techniques, however, the study states that consuming elderberry juice for just a week can show promising results.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 18 overweight participants who were otherwise healthy and reported no serious medical conditions. Most of the participants were women within the age range of 40 years and BMI of 29.12. The participants were asked to drink elderberry juice for one week, and then after a three week of washout period to avoid carryover effects, they were asked to consume a placebo beverage for one week that tasted similar to elderberry juice but with no active compounds.

A week of drinking elderberry juice can do miracles for health.(Pexels)

The many benefts of elderberries:

The study observed that after one week of drinking elderberry juice, the participants had better blood sugar levels, even when followed with a high-carbohydrate meal. They also demonstrated better fat burning in the body, while resting as well as exercising. The stool samples of the participants were examined, and elderberry juice showed promising results in improving healthy gut microbiome, while reducing the non-desirable ones.

Patrick Solverson, an assistant professor in WSU’s Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, in a statement, said, “Elderberry is an underappreciated berry, commercially and nutritionally. We’re now starting to recognize its value for human health, and the results are very exciting. Food is medicine, and science is catching up to that popular wisdom. This study contributes to a growing body of evidence that elderberry, which has been used as a folk remedy for centuries, has numerous benefits for metabolic as well as prebiotic health.”

