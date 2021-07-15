Ex-Playboy model Amanda Cerny urges dance as workout due to these health perks

The last thing we expected this Thursday was the will to spring out of bed and hit the grind but that is exactly what Amanda Cerny’s latest dance video did to us as she inspired us for a fun workout to lower stress and raise happy hormones. The former Playboy model and Hollywood star encouraged fans to dance in order to boost the heart rate and lower stress and that is all the peppy workout motivation we need to burn unwanted fat this Thursday.

Taking to her social media handle, Amanda shared a video straight from her living room which gave fans a sneak-peek of her intimate moments with her dalmatian puppy dog. Donning an extremely tiny sheer white dress with hair pulled back with a large bow-pin, Amanda let her hair down as she grooved to a track by Bo Burnham.

She asserted in the caption, “Move that sexy body of yours today @abcdalmatians (sic).” Amanda revealed, “Dance lowers stress and raises levels of happy hormones like serotonin and dopamine. And because dancing boosts your heart rate, it increases blood flow throughout the body, including to the brain. This is my favorite song right now by the king himself @boburnham (sic).”

Lesser known benefits of dancing:

From improving the condition of one’s heart and lungs to increasing the muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness, dancing is packed with health benefits. It not only betters one’s coordination, agility and flexibility but also increases the practitioner’s or dancer’s aerobic fitness, improves muscle tone and strength, weight management, aids in stronger bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Apart from lifting the mood and easing anxiety, dancing is a fun activity that sharpens the mind, bolsters physical and mental health by helping to prevent falls and improves posture. According to a study, people who dance regularly are at a lower risk of heart problems.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter