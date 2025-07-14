Failed IVF cycles? Fertility doctor says this could be the reason, shares dos and don'ts to fix it

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a multifaceted process involving hormone treatments, egg retrieval, fertilization in a lab and embryo transfer to the uterus. IVF offers hope to couples facing infertility, genetic disorders or certain physical conditions and is a pathway to parenthood when other methods have failed. Here’s what fertility expert recommends for better IVF results.(Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

In most IVF procedures, two embryos are transferred. While some clinics believe in transferring a single blast, two embryo transfers are ideal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidya V Bhat, laparoscopic and IVF specialist, medical director at RadhaKrishna Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Another method known as sequential transfer, where one embryo is transferred on day 3 and the other embryo on day 5 is said to give good results. Few studies have shown that day 3 and day 5 transfer can give the same results.”

Why doctors are now splitting embryo transfers between day 3 and day 5

Dr Bhat said, “Day 3 transfers can be done if the embryos are developing well and if the embryologist believes that the embryo may not survive until Day 5. In cases where previous Day 5 transfers have repeated implantation failure, it is important to look into the causes such as improving the quality of the embryo. This might include using donor eggs, starting the patient on oocyte rejuvenation treatments, or checking for high DNA fragmentation in the husband's sperm, which can affect embryo quality.”

IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.

These conditions have to be treated in couples and then IVF and embryo transfer can be done. Dr Bhat added, “It is important to check the quality of embryos in suitable laboratory conditions by a skilled embryologist. Trigase incubators are known to produce better embryos when compared to hair cell incubators. If the embryo quality is average or has a thick outer zone, laser hatching can be used which can give better results when compared to normal hatching.”

Simple habits to boost your embryo transfer success

Couples should understand that IVF success is not 100 percent. Dr Bhat highlighted, “There is 40-50 percent chance of embryo transfers leading to positive pregnancy. If there is no pregnancy after embryo transfer, it is important to have a detailed discussion with your doctor for failure analysis and further management.”

Make these simple lifestyle changes to significantly boost your IVF success, according to doctors. (Representative picture: Freepik)

She advised, “It is important to get an adequate amount of sleep, follow a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, refrain from alcohol and smoking during the process of the IVF. Having a positive mindset and being patient should be practiced and supported by partners, doctors and family members.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.