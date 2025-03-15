Faking a smile at work? Here's how it could be wrecking your mental health, well-being

In the high-stakes world of sales, “fake it till you make it” is not just advice—it is a survival strategy where behind the confident smiles and persuasive pitches, sales professionals engage in complex emotional gymnastics known as emotional labor. However, a new research has revealed that this emotional performance is taking a serious toll on their mental health and job satisfaction. The hidden mental health toll of 'fake it till you make it'.(Image by Unsplash)

A recent study published in Industrial Marketing Management shed light on how a salesperson’s moral character influences how they manage their emotions at work and how this ultimately impacts their well-being. Given that poor employee well-being costs US businesses an estimated $500 billion and results in 550 million lost workdays annually, the findings have major implications for both individuals and companies.

The cost of constant performance

The pressure in sales is relentless—deadlines loom, quotas must be met and rejection is a daily reality. According to reports, approximately 63% of salespeople struggle with mental health issues and these challenges have only intensified post-pandemic as customer expectations shift.

“We are all under a lot of pressure, a lot of deadlines at work, right?” said study co-author Khashayar Afshar Bakeshloo from the University of Mississippi. “We wanted to look at the different factors that threaten employees’ mental health and lead to emotional exhaustion. One such factor that is very interesting to us was emotional labor.”

The burden of emotional labor

Emotional labor is the effort required to manage emotions to meet professional expectations. It manifests in two primary ways:

Surface Acting: Forcing a smile or enthusiasm you don’t genuinely feel.

Forcing a smile or enthusiasm you don’t genuinely feel. Deep Acting: Internally generating the emotions necessary to appear authentic.

The study surveyed 313 B2B salespeople across various industries and found that a salesperson’s moral character influences how they cope with emotional labor. Salespeople who deeply internalise moral values (known as “moral identity internalization”) tend to engage in deep acting, genuinely aligning their emotions with their sales approach.

Meanwhile, those more focused on appearing moral to others ("moral identity symbolization") switch between deep and surface acting as needed.

When faking it backfires

Customers can often sense when a salesperson is being inauthentic and their reactions can be harsh. Negative customer responses—such as skepticism, hostility or dismissiveness—exacerbate salespeople’s stress and dissatisfaction.

This creates a harmful cycle where forced emotional labor leads to negative interactions, further lowering job satisfaction. “Managing emotions to meet job demands can lead to exhaustion, dissatisfaction, and negative customer reactions,” says study co-author Omar Itani from Lebanese American University. “Job satisfaction is essential for overall well-being, emphasizing the need for supportive workplace cultures.”

Why it matters for businesses

Sales roles are uniquely demanding because employee burnout directly impacts revenue. “Salespeople are expensive employees,” explained Afshar. “They bring in money for the organisation. So, if they miss an opportunity, it means that there’s no money coming in. When a salesperson burns out, it’s not just a loss of the person, but it’s also everything they bring to the company.”

Creating healthier work environments

So, how can companies mitigate these risks? The research suggested that aligning personal values with job expectations can help salespeople manage emotional labor more effectively.

Businesses should focus on creating workplace cultures that -

Encourage authenticity: Sales teams should feel empowered to be genuine rather than relying solely on emotional performance.

Sales teams should feel empowered to be genuine rather than relying solely on emotional performance. Provide mental health resources: Accessible support systems can help employees navigate emotional labor more effectively.

Accessible support systems can help employees navigate emotional labor more effectively. Foster open communication: Encouraging employees to discuss challenges with managers and peers can alleviate stress and prevent burnout.

“Communication is key,” Afshar emphasized. “When employees can communicate their problems, they aren’t dealing with them alone. When they feel safe talking to their managers and colleagues, it removes some of that burden.”

Finding the right fit

For individual salespeople, finding a job that aligns with personal values is crucial. “There are two entities at play here: your individual self and your organizational self,” said Afshar. “The best way forward is when these two different identities are aligned. Look for jobs that align with who you are and what your role requires you to be.”

When businesses prioritise customer satisfaction at any cost, they may unintentionally create unsustainable emotional demands on their sales teams. Ironically, customers can detect inauthenticity, making forced enthusiasm counterproductive.

Instead of perfecting a sales persona, companies might find that fostering an environment where authenticity thrives is the key to sustainable success.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.