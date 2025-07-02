Fitness coach shares 10 cheat codes to lose 20 kg in 3 months: Eliminate sugar and your waistline will be snatched fast

Anita Roy, a fitness enthusiast and coach, regularly shares weight loss tips and workout strategies on her Instagram profile. From fat-burning exercise routines to smart diet hacks that accelerate results, her feed is a go-to resource for anyone looking to lose weight and stay fit. 10 cheat codes for weight loss.(Shutterstock)

On April 25, Anita shared an Instagram post explaining 10 cheat codes for weight loss. “10 cheat codes to lose 20 kgs in 3 months,” she said. According to her, here's what you need to do:

1. Consume healthy spices

Use spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, to boost your metabolism for faster weight loss.

2. Eat protein and veggies first, and carbs later

Eat your protein and vegetables first before your carbs, it will make you full quickly, you will struggle to eat your carb left on your plate.

3. Drink water before your meal

Always drink water 5-10 minutes before eating your meal; it will help control your appetite, and ensure you’re satisfied with your meal portion on your plate.

4. Use smaller plates

Always use smaller plates / bowls when serving your food to trick your brain into seeing that the meal is big, this way you will be satisfied with your food.

5. Low-calorie and high protein meals

Focus mainly on low calorie- high protein meals as they keep you fuller while consuming far lesser calories which ensures you’re always in deficit for more weight loss.

6. Say no to sugar and refined carbs

Eliminate sugar and refined carbs, your waistline will be snatched so fast.

7. Leave the scale completely

Use pictures, your fittings in your old clothes and body measurement to track your progress; they're always accurate. Scale fluctuates and can make you lose hope and stop your journey because you may feel that you are not making progress.

8. Practice 80/20 rule in your nutrition

Follow this rule where you eat healthy 80% and allow yourself to indulge in a cheat meal 20% to help you stay consistent and not restricted. This fuels your energy and boosts your mood to stay consistent on your journey.

9. Strength train 2-3 days a week

This helps you to build muscles and still keep burning calories even while at rest.

10. Stay consistent

Weight loss is a journey and the only way to keep seeing true and lasting results is by staying consistent and not perfect.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.