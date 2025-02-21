Fitness coach shares four high-protein foods that your parents should eat

With old age, it becomes increasingly important to watch your diet and ensure that the body receives all the essential nutrients. A high-protein diet enables muscle building and better strength. Fitness coach and Instagram user Navneeth Ramprasad keeps sharing insights based on healthy diet and nutrition on his Instagram profile. Also read | Don’t let age weaken your parents: Add these protein-rich foods to older adults' diet to strengthen their bones, muscles Foods that parents should eat regularly.(Unsplash)

A few days back, Navneeth shared a reel noting down four protein-packed food items that should be included in the diet that our parents consume, especially when they do not like having protein powder.

Tofu:

Packed with all 9 essential amino acids, tofu is a muscle-building powerhouse. It reduces inflammation and strengthens bones and is crucial for joint health and mobility as parents age. Tofu is also low in carbs, high in protein, making it an ideal meat alternative. If your parents think tofu is bland, stir-fry it, scramble it, or add it to curries for a protein boost. Also read | Colours on the plate: How rainbow diet can help child nutrition; dieticians explain

Edamame:

One of the richest vegetarian protein sources, edamame is great for muscle repair and insulin sensitivity. Edamame contains phytoestrogens, supporting hormonal balance in peri and postmenopausal women. High in fiber and antioxidants, helping regulate blood sugar and digestion.

Nuts and seeds:

Pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds provide protein, magnesium, and healthy fats. They also support muscle recovery and reduce fatigue, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties. Magnesium improves muscle relaxation and prevents cramps, and is perfect for aging joints. Also read | This common beverage could be hurting your child’s development: Ultimate guide for parents on healthy eating for kids

Greek yogurt:

Non-fat, unflavored Greek yogurt is the ultimate protein source, ideal for muscle preservation and recovery. Loaded with probiotics, it helps in supporting gut health, digestion, and immunity. High in casein protein, Greek yogurt helps in providing a slow release of amino acids.

“If your parents think rice, roti & dal provide enough protein, they’re wrong! Start adding these 4 high-protein foods to their diet today for stronger muscles, better digestion, and long-term health,” added the fitness coach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.