Florida gastroenterologist shares snacks that can prevent colon cancer and play an important role in treatment outcomes
Simple dietary additions can reduce your risk of colon cancer. Dr Salhab shares a study which highlights the role of one particular snack in cancer prevention.
Colon cancer rates have been steadily rising, prompting many to look beyond conventional risk factors and examine the role everyday diet may play in prevention and recovery. While no single food is a cure, emerging research suggests that small, nutrient-dense additions - like a handful of nuts - could make a meaningful difference. Studies indicate that these tiny yet powerful snacks may not only support colon cancer prevention, but also improve treatment outcomes and reduce the chances of recurrence in patients undergoing standard therapy.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas, and nutrition, is highlighting the crucial role of nuts in colon cancer prevention. In an Instagram video shared on February 17, the gastroenterologist explains that these snacks can also play an important role during colon cancer treatment, potentially improving treatment outcomes and overall survival chances.
The study of nuts
Dr Salhab refers to a 2018 study that tracked patients with stage III colon cancer over six and a half years. Following standard treatment - including surgery and chemotherapy - participants were encouraged to consume two or more servings of mixed nuts per week. The findings were striking: those who regularly ate nuts showed a significantly lower risk of cancer recurrence and improved overall survival rates compared to those who did not.
He explains, “So, I want to talk about one of my favorite studies. It was done in 2018, and they took people with stage three colon cancer, which is a pretty advanced form of the cancer. They followed over 800 people over a period of six and a half years. And after they underwent surgery and chemotherapy, which is the standard treatment, they found that the people who consumed two or more servings of mixed nuts weekly not only had a decrease in the recurrence of the cancer but had a 57 percent improvement in their overall survival.”
Snacks that fight colon cancer
The gastroenterologist recommends incorporating a handful of tree nuts - such as almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews and pecans - into your routine, noting that they are rich in fibre and potent antioxidants that help combat inflammation and may inhibit the growth of colon cancer cells. He adds that, when included as part of a balanced diet, these nuts can play a supportive role in colon cancer care and may positively influence long-term treatment outcomes.
Dr Salhab recommends, “Include things like walnuts, pecans, cashews, almonds. We know that nuts contain a lot of fibre, a lot of antioxidants, and chemicals that fight off colon cancer cells. And while diet should never replace the standard therapy, it should always be included as part of the treatment plan. Tree nuts - including almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, and pecans - may play an important role in long-term outcomes after colon cancer treatment.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
