Health tips: Addressing lifestyle problems through plant-based foods

We are living in a fast-paced environment where it is no secret that to maintain optimal health, improving our dietary and lifestyle choices are vital and fitness experts insist that the focus should be on doing moderate exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, avoiding processed food and red meat and reducing exposure to environmental toxins. Since lifestyle disorders are on the rise among Indians and are a direct consequence of choices people make on a daily basis with respect to food and their way of life, we see a very large number of people suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, IBS, PCOD and many others.

Health experts insist that switching to a Whole-Food Plant-Based (WFPB) diet can be the solution to the rising health and lifestyle disorders. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ashima Jain, Holistic Nutritionist and Lifestyle Management Coach, shared, “WFPB diet focuses on consuming real food like whole unprocessed grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices. One can get all their macro and micro-nutrients from plant-based food sources.”

She added, “WFPB diet supports the immune system as plants reduce inflammation, are full of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants. Plant-based foods are a great source of fiber, protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates which help keep a check on cardiovascular diseases, obesity, cholesterol, diabetes and other chronic lifestyle disorders.”

According to Neha Ranglani, integrated Nutritionist and Health coach, lifestyle problems such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, gut issues all of it can be easily managed, reversed and healed once we start looking at the causes in our lifestyle that have in the first place caused it the food we consume on day to day basis being responsible for the lifestyle issue. She said, “The more we look at eating clean and plant based, the less toxins we put into our body, the more nutrients we add and the best part is, we feed the good micro biome in our gut which then produces compounds that help to manage all the health issues.”

She revealed, “Plant based foods provide fiber, antioxidants, minerals and all the good stuff our cells need to feel safe and thrive which in turn helps us to overcome our health problems. Plant based wholesome foods are also brimming with life which add more life and positivity to our body, mind and soul.” Echoing the same, Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health guru and corporate life coach, opined, “As industrialisation happened the degeneration happened, food got industrialised and started being born from machines and factories. Thus, its vibrancy and the life force was altered and compromised.”

He elaborated, “Natural food was added with flavours, colours, preservatives and most importantly aroma's which is all artificial. This gave rise to modern diseases, allergies, asthma's, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes and of course, man started eating animals too. Degeneration of human's happened and it proliferated to remind us back of the ancient olden wisdom where man only not just thrived and survived but nourished and flourished with plant based diet, the clean and green way of life. So, clean eating or green eating can keep us free of disease and take us into health, wholesomeness and ease.”