How India can break the cycle of hunger: Insights from Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of Bal Raksha Bharat

Malnutrition among women and children has been a persistent public health issue at the global, national and local levels and the recent UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Group Joint Malnutrition Estimates show that globally, 149.2 million children under five years were stunted in 2020, and 45.4 million suffered from wasting. Global leaders and agencies are responding to these urgent challenges while government and non-government organisations are implementing programmes and facilitating the uptake of nutritious food in vulnerable populations. However, the progress of nutrition outcomes is not in sync with our telling economic growth. Breaking the cycle of hunger: How India’s bold new plan could end malnutrition for good (File Photo by AFP)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sudarshan Suchi, Chief Executive Officer at Bal Raksha Bharat, shared ways to improve cross-sectoral convergence for nutrition in India and what role can civil society organisations play.

Why Are Millions Still Malnourished in India?

India’s improvement in nutritional indicators has been modest as seen from five panels of national family health surveys. There are of course states where the reduction has been impressive but, that gets elusive when we see the country average. There is a strong momentum building for improving nutritional outcomes and taking on the challenge of hunger and malnutrition. The government of India, its development partners and civil society organisations are committed to achieving the goals set under the national nutrition strategy. Launched in 2018, POSHAN Abhiyaan is the Government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Since then, the month of September has been celebrated as “Poshan Maah” for creating nutrition awareness, and this is the 5th Poshan Maah in its series.

Q. How is India's Poshan Abhiyaan tackling the crisis?

POSHAN Abhiyaan's approach is to anchor a multi-sectoral convergence to address nutritional issues through a framework of relevant interventions, indicators and targets for programmes implemented by different departments. The goal of achieving multi-sectoral convergence is to ensure that interventions from different sectors converge on households in the first 1,000 days. It is very well established now that cross-sectoral convergence is essential for considering this multidimensional nature of malnutrition. India is currently scaling up its nutrition movement by adopting a strategy of cross-sectoral convergence and promoting Jan Andolan. Although the overarching intent of convergence is clear, the operational guidance does not clarify how stakeholders could ensure that multiple programmes reach the same beneficiary in a given timeframe.

Q. How could cross-sector convergence change the game?

The Government of India’s Operational guideline for the Convergent Action Plan (CAP) seek to clarify the process of multi-sectoral engagement. The CAP framework has identified the activities and indicators based on the existing services that contribute to improved nutrition. The CAP requires program managers to set targets for the key indicators, identify bottlenecks, plan activities, and define monitoring mechanisms across the key thematic areas. However, studies show no clear operational guidelines for village-level convergence. According to the NITI Aayog monitoring report, Poshan Abhiyaan improved nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. However, the coverage of Poshan Abhiyan remains low in most of the states. This report emphasised expanding coverage and improving the quality of essential health and nutrition interventions.

Devolution of financial power at the grassroots level has been a critical systemic barrier in our political space hence, convergence of line departments and their active role is essential to deliver services on time. Lack of accountability and administrative hierarchy is also a challenge in achieving convergence for nutrition. Insufficient data is a significant barrier to effective planning and driving interventions. Data of the target population at the village level, their need, availability of resources and a comprehensive plan for its mobilisation are essential for delivering nutritional outcomes.

Q. How could India’s new plan end malnutrition for good?

Ans. Thematic areas in nutritional discourse are mostly limited to nutritional food, food security, women empowerment, social safety nets, access to health and nutrition services and access to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene). There is a need for a strategic response, including financial, business, scientific and political commitments, at each level of programme implementation.