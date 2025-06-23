I have a 26-inch waist, yet I joined a gym! Know 12 surprising changes that followed

“Why are you losing weight? Did you get your tests done? Are you sure it’s not thyroid or PCOS?” If you have ever been on the skinnier side, chances are you have heard some version of this. I definitely have—my whole life. I am Aayushi Gupta, a health journalist who had never thought about joining a gym until a month ago. I have always had a naturally thin frame, and even though I was not drastically underweight, my 45.5 kg figure made people assume something was wrong with my health. Naturally, I started wondering the same. Checkups and blood tests, thankfully, turned out “normal”: no thyroid issues, no PCOS, nothing else concerning. The reason for my skinny frame? A naturally fast metabolism that refuses to let me gain weight, no matter what or how much I eat. I feel stronger and energetic now.(Aayushi Gupta)

Before joining the gym

About a month ago, before I stepped into the gym, I decided to understand my body a little better—just the basics. I had always been told I looked too skinny, but I wanted to know if I was underweight or malnourished. So, I looked up how to calculate BMI (Body Mass Index), a quick way to see if your weight falls in a healthy range based on your height.

I am 5.2 feet tall (about 1.585 meters) and weigh 45.6 kg. Here's how the math works:

BMI = weight (kg) / height (m²)

BMI = 45.6 / (1.585 × 1.585) = 18.15

That number puts me in the "underweight" category. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a BMI below 18.5 is considered underweight. A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy.

But once I joined the gym, I started to see things differently. Being in the 'normal weight range' does not always mean you are fit or feel your best. And that’s where things started to change for me.

What I do in the gym?

When I first joined the gym, my trainers—Tarun Biltoria and Hemant Sah—helped me ease into it. They made me focus on stretching and mobility to loosen up tight muscles. For the first few days, I did high knees, leg swings, lunges, arm circles, back stretches, and some basic dumbbell exercises. It helped me get comfortable.

Now, I follow a structured weekly routine that targets different muscle groups. Here's my 6-day workout routine to muscle up:

Monday – Shoulders:

I start with push-ups, then move on to the shoulder press machine, upright rows, shrugs, and dumbbell exercises like lateral raises, front raises, reverse fly, Arnold presses, and shoulder presses.

Tuesday – Back legs:

This includes sumo squats, horizontal leg curls, barbell squats, leg press, reverse lunges, dumbbell squats, hip abductions, and cycling.

Wednesday – Chest:

I do push-ups, chest press on the machine, iso incline press, butterfly stretch, dumbbell and barbell bench presses (flat, incline, and decline).

Thursday – Biceps and triceps:

Tricep pushdowns, cable triceps pull-ups, rope pull-downs, bicep curls, hammer curls, barbell curls, and both overhead and lying triceps extensions.

Friday – Back:

I focus on cable lateral pull-downs, pullovers, reverse fly, rows, shrugs, deadlifts, lever seated reverse fly and planks.

Saturday – Front legs:

This day includes squats, Bulgarian split squats, walking and side lunges, barbell squats, dumbbell squats, leg curls, leg extensions, calf raises, and cycling.

No matter what day it is, I always start with 10–15 minutes of stretching to avoid the risk of injury during the workout.

12 changes after 1 month of gym workout

Within a month of joining the gym, my life began to feel and look different. I experienced multiple physical and mental health benefits of exercise. Let me tell you all about it:

1. My appetite has increased

One of the first things I noticed after joining the gym was that I started feeling hungrier. I wanted to eat more and more frequently than before. This was a far cry from my earlier self because I was the kind of person who could skip a meal without noticing or feeling hungry at all.

Now, my body reminds me when it’s time to eat, and it helps me stick to regular meals. While I am careful not to overeat, this increased appetite has been a positive change. It helps me eat enough and stay energized throughout the day.

2. I feel calmer and lighter

I still experience mood swings and moments when I feel irritated or sad. But since I started exercising, I have noticed I am better at managing those feelings. Exercising every day keeps me more positive and calm, especially while dealing with work stress. Even when I feel down, I am able to stay composed and bounce back faster.

3. I’ve gained a little weight

Yes, I have actually gained some weight, up from 45.6 kg to 46.7 kg. I did not follow any special diet. I simply made small changes—started having a banana-mango shake before workouts, ate protein or fibre-rich breakfasts like oatmeal or eggs, had my meals on time, and added more yoghurt to support digestion.

I have gained a little weight and muscle mass. (Aayushi Gupta)

4. Slight muscle gain

It is not a big transformation, but I have started noticing a little muscle definition, especially in my arms and legs. My body feels a bit firmer and more toned than before, which honestly feels nice. Can’t wait to see abs, really!

5. Feeling stronger and more energetic

I used to feel lazy and low on energy most of the time. But ever since I started working out, I feel more active during the day. Whether it is work or daily chores, I am able to get things done without feeling drained. Also, I am able to perform exercises for longer periods and at higher intensities.

6. Feeling more focused towards work

Regular exercising have helped me clear my mind and stay more focused. I am able to concentrate better and finish work without getting distracted as easily.

7. My sleep cycle has improved

I fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed. Working out has helped me get into a more consistent and restful sleep routine.

8. Cervical pain has reduced

I have had cervical pain or neck pain for a while, mostly due to long sitting hours at my desk job. But ever since I started exercising regularly, the pain has become less frequent and more manageable.

9. I make healthier choices in food now

Since joining the gym, I have become more mindful of what I eat. I naturally reach for more balanced, nutritious meals instead of random snacking. Plus, I avoid junk food.

10. Improved flexibility

Regular stretching and workouts have made my body feel less stiff and tight. I can bend and move more easily now. It is something I had not realised I was losing along the way, but regaining the flexibility has been a win-win.

11. Better form and technique

In the beginning, I struggled with basic exercises. But now, with some guidance and consistency, my posture and form have improved, and I feel more in control during workouts.

12. I feel more confident

Even small changes like feeling stronger or more toned physically have made me appreciate my body more. This motivates me to keep going back to the gym, and showing up each day to build a healthier, stronger version of myself.