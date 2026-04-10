Is 10,000 steps a fitness myth? Here’s what fitness expert says actually works for weight loss

“Folks who pay attention to their health often aim to walk 10,000 steps every day. Yet while plenty enjoy chasing that figure, research doesn’t firmly back up the specific count,” Sumit told HT Lifestyle. Sumit highlighted that this figure came from an old ad campaign, not medical studies. Since movement affects everyone differently, focusing just on steps misses other key elements. Even so, counting footsteps can still play a role - just not the whole story.

Whether you are trying to lose weight or aiming to meet your fitness goals, 10,000 steps a day is one of the most popular trends you may have come across. While many find it effective, others struggle to achieve it. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, Fitness expert and the Founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF) centre, reveals what matters more than 10,000 steps.

What matters more? “A steady pace on foot brings real gains for the body,” said Sumit. Heart function gets a quiet boost when movement becomes routine. Blood flows better, mood lifts slightly, weight stays steadier - each effect building without fanfare.

Somewhere around six thousand to eight thousand steps shows up often in studies, particularly when someone's just starting out or returning after a break. The real point isn't chasing some magic total - it’s showing up each day without skipping. Over time, tiny actions pile higher than one dramatic effort ever might.

According to Sumit, every now and then, how fast you move really matters. A gentle stroll helps, yet picking up the pace strengthens your heart more while burning extra calories. What counts isn’t just footsteps, though. Building muscle, staying limber, and moving freely play big roles too. Focusing nonstop on steps might cause someone to skip those crucial pieces.

Sumit highlighted that sitting too much matters more than you might think. Hours in a chair slow down your body's processes, no matter how many steps you log by evening. A quick stretch here, a lap around the room there - tiny shifts add up fast. These small pauses during work or rest shake things loose, helping both spine and system run more smoothly.