Is work stress making men weak? These Ayurveda tips can help beat burnout, restore energy and focus

Notifications never sleep and neither do you so, for most men today, the workday does not end; it spills over. The grind shows up in places no one talks about: persistent fatigue, mental fog and dipping energy. Men, check out these Ayurvedic solutions to beat stress, burnout and low energy.(Image by Pixabay)

Underneath the hustle is a hormonal imbalance quietly building. Stress floods the system while vital hormones responsible for recovery and focus begin to taper. The result? Burnout becomes the new baseline and most men do not realise it until their body forces a shutdown.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “What looks like fatigue on the surface is often a deeper hormonal shift triggered by sustained stress. A growing body of research confirms that prolonged stress directly impacts testosterone levels, immunity, sleep quality and even cardiovascular health.”

From strength to wellness: Optimising testosterone for holistic muscle growth in men.(Image by Pexels)

Studies suggest that high-stress jobs can suppress testosterone and elevate cortisol, the very hormone responsible for our fight-or-flight response. Dr Govind revealed, “Over time, this hormonal imbalance doesn’t just affect mood or mental health; it chips away at physical vitality, muscle mass, stamina and this is where Ayurveda offers timely wisdom and Shilajit, in particular, has emerged as a promising adaptogen for modern male health.”

The stress-testosterone connection

One of the most cited studies published in Andrologia (2016)showed that men aged 45–55 who took 250 mg of purified Shilajit twice daily for 90 days experienced a significant increase in both total testosterone (the overall amount in the bloodstream) and free testosterone (the active form that directly influences energy, mood and physical performance). This wasn’t a folk remedy. It was a controlled, peer-reviewed clinical trial.

What exactly is Shilajit and why the hype?

Dr Govind answered, “Shilajit is a mineral-rich resin that seeps from high-altitude Himalayan rocks during warmer months. It’s been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine as a rejuvenator or 'rasayana', a class of herbs and compounds known to enhance strength, longevity and cellular function.”

Shilajit for fitness: Boosting testosterone to collagen, Ayurveda expert reveals health benefits of taking the Himalayan herb (Photo by Twitter/Helios_Movement)

He added, “Modern science now backs many of these claims. Shilajit is rich in fulvic acid and trace minerals that support mitochondrial energy production, the very process that fuels every cell in the body. Research has shown that it helps reduce fatigue, increase energy levels, stamina and metabolism, improve recovery after exertion, and even enhance physical endurance.”

Adaptogen for the age of anxiety

Dr Govind gushed, “More than just a physical tonic, Shilajit is considered an adaptogen, an agent that helps the body adapt to stress. Early research indicates that Shilajit may help support the body’s stress-regulation system, potentially improving both energy and mental clarity over time. This is particularly relevant for men navigating high-pressure careers, poor sleep, hygiene and inconsistent nutrition, factors that collectively wear down hormonal balance.”

An Ayurvedic approach to male burnout

According to Dr Govind, Ayurveda doesn’t stop at treating symptoms — it focuses on restoring long-term balance. Shilajit is often paired with other adaptogenic herbs:

Ashwagandha, known for improving stress response and strength

Safed Musli, which aids recovery and natural energy levels

Gokshura, traditionally used to support stamina and physical performance

Dr Govind pointed out, “These combinations aim to support men’s overall vitality and resilience without resorting to stimulants or synthetic quick fixes. Ayurveda recommends small, sustainable habits that compound over time: a few minutes of mindful movement in the morning, warm and balanced meals on schedule, regular exposure to sunlight, and switching off screens an hour before bed. These seemingly minor shifts help recalibrate the nervous system and give adaptogens like Shilajit the environment to work better.”

Shrub-like ashwagandha can cope with everything from cancer to hair loss(Shutterstock)

Men in their 30s and 40s often dismiss early warning signs, low energy and poor sleep as just ‘part of adulting’ but these are often the body’s way of signalling deeper imbalances. Dr Govind cautioned, “If left unaddressed, they can spiral into more serious issues, from metabolic disorders to mood disturbances.”

He suggested, “Shilajit, when taken consistently and as part of a balanced routine, may be a valuable tool in managing modern male stress. It’s not a silver bullet — but it is a clinically studied, natural ally that helps the body repair, restore, and sustain energy under pressure. Skip the burnout bravado and start building real resilience from the inside out.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.