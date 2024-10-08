Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says how much fat you will lose through exercise depends on these 3 factors

According to her, 'how many calories you burn, and how much fat you will lose,' depends on whether or not you are exercising correctly. She said it is very important to learn how to do squats, or any other exercise, with proper form to prevent injury and maximise your fitness routine's effectiveness. Improper form can lead to unnecessary stress on your joints and muscles and an increased risk of strains and sprains.

The right way to do squats

Rujuta said in Hindi, "Exercise is extremely important for our body's strength, fat loss, muscles, thinness, calorie burning. But it is more important to exercise correctly if you want to enjoy its benefits, and avoid injuries and other health issues." She then went on to discuss the three ‘Rs’ to keep in mind as she discussed her squat workout in one of her recent gym videos, and even shared some of the most common squatting mistakes.

Rujuta said, “To ensure that you get the maximum benefit of exercising, keep in mind the three ₹— range, reps, and rest. First, you have to complete the range of motion. Move the joint through its full range of motion. Your hip should go below your knees while squatting. Your knees should go up, while moving in the direction of your toes and hips should come down. When we exercise with the right technique and with a full range of motion, even one rep (repetition) is more effective than 100 reps done wrongly.”

How lean you will look depends on these factors

Rujuta also wrote in her caption, "How many calories you burn, how much fat you will lose, how lean you will look depends on these 3 Rs. Range - are you moving the joint through its full range of motion (ROM). Reps - 5-10 reps per set are optimum for muscle fibre recruitment. Rest - is there a break? Not just between sets but also between 2 exercise sessions? Because only then can the body burn fat."

Still not sure if you're squatting properly? To cut through the noise and ensure proper form, here's what you need to know: In 2022, fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who is known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others, shared a short video of herself demonstrating the do's and don'ts of squats. Check it out right now.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.