Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital dietician reveals if methi, jamun, dalchini can cure diabetes: 8 common myths busted
Fenugreek, jamun and cinnamon are touted as miracle cures for diabetes. Aishwarya A Kumbhakoni shares if there's any scientific evidence to support this claim.
In an era where superfoods and 'miracle diets' dominate social media feeds, distinguishing medical facts from viral fiction has become a life-saving necessity for millions. Also read | Jaipur, Kolkata doctors explain why controlling sugar alone isn’t enough to protect against diabetes complications
With India currently home to 'over 100 million people living with diabetes', the urgency for evidence-based nutrition has never been higher, Aishwarya A Kumbhakoni, consultant dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. She addressed the misinformation trailing the 'diabetes epidemic', sharing that while many look for a quick fix in their spice cabinet, diabetes management is about a 'structured and personalised roadmap', not a single ingredient.
One of the most persistent claims in Indian households is that kitchen staples like fenugreek seeds (methi dana), jamun, or dalchini (cinnamon) can 'cure' diabetes. Aishwarya was quick to clarify the science: “No single food has been scientifically proven to cure diabetes.” She explained that while certain ingredients can support a healthy diet, sustainable glucose control requires a holistic combination of medication adherence, physical activity, and routine monitoring.
Aishwarya highlighted several misconceptions that often lead patients toward restrictive or ineffective diets:
Myth 1: Eating too much sugar directly causes diabetes
Fact: "Contrary to the myth that excess sugar intake directly causes diabetes, frequent consumption of calorie-dense foods rich in refined sugars and unhealthy fats can contribute to weight gain — especially abdominal fat—which increases insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is one of the significant risk factors for PCOD, GDM and type 2 diabetes," Aishwarya said.
"There is strong evidence linking high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages such as packaged juices, milkshakes, energy drinks, and carbonated beverages with a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The concern lies not only in sugar content but also in the rapid spike in blood glucose, and lack of fibre, that accompany these beverages. In reality, type 2 diabetes involves complex factors like genetics, visceral fat, and lifestyle, while type 1 is an autoimmune condition," she added.
Myth 2: You must avoid all fruit because it is high in sugar
Fact: Fruit is part of a healthy diet, but portions should be managed, she said. "Fruit does contain natural sugars known as ‘fructose’, but it is also rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that support overall health. The fibre in whole fruits helps slow down the rise in blood glucose levels. People with diabetes shouldn’t eliminate fruits from the diet - portion control and choosing whole fruits over juices is key. When eaten in moderation as a mid-meal, low to moderate glycemic Index fruits can be part of a balanced diet," Aishwarya said.
Myth 3: Jaggery and honey are healthier substitutes for sugar
Fact: According to Aishwarya, jaggery, honey, and refined sugar are all forms of simple carbohydrates. "While jaggery may contain trace minerals, and honey may have minor antioxidant properties, their carbohydrate and calorie content is similar to table sugar. All three can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose levels and should be limited in individuals with diabetes. 'Natural' does not automatically mean 'diabetes friendly'. Portion control remains essential regardless of the type of sugar used," Aishwarya explained.
Myth 4: People with diabetes must completely avoid rice
Fact: Rice, like wheat and other cereals, is a carbohydrate-rich food. While white rice has a higher glycaemic index, it does not need to be eliminated entirely, Aishwarya said. According to her, “Avoid combining multiple carbohydrate sources in the same meal (eg, rice with roti or bhakri). Instead, choose one cereal option in moderate quantity and pair it with adequate protein (dal, curd, legumes, lean meats) and fibre-rich vegetables to reduce the overall glycaemic load. The key lies in mindful portion control, complemented by generous servings of fibre and protein rich foods to enhance satiety and support better post-meal glycemic control.”
Switching to brown rice or incorporating millets may improve fibre intake, but total carbohydrate quantity and overall meal composition remain more important than simply changing the grain, Aishwarya said.
Myth 5: Sugar-free sweets are safe to consume freely
Fact: "Artificial sweeteners such as stevia and saccharin are approved for use in limited quantities and may be used safely in beverages like tea or coffee. However, many 'sugar-free' desserts are still high in fats and total calories. Even if they are sucrose-free, they can contribute to weight gain and poor metabolic control when consumed frequently. A dessert labelled “diabetic-friendly” is not automatically a free pass for unlimited intake. Moderation is key," Aishwarya explained.
Myth 6: Fenugreek, jamun, or cinnamon can cure diabetes
Fact: "Certain spices and plant-based foods such as fenugreek seeds (methi dana), cinnamon, and jamun may have beneficial properties and can enhance the nutritive value of meals. However, no single food or ‘superfood’ has been scientifically proven to cure diabetes. Sustainable blood sugar control requires a structured dietary plan, regular physical activity, medication adherence (if prescribed), and routine monitoring," Aishwarya said.
She added that emerging research also highlights the importance of gut health, fibre intake, and protein distribution across meals in improving insulin sensitivity -- reinforcing the idea that overall dietary patterns matter far more than individual ingredients."
Myth 7: Only overweight people get diabetes
Fact: Aishwarya clarified that diabetes is not limited to people who are visibly overweight: “Even individuals who appear thin can develop type 2 diabetes due to excess visceral fat - fat stored around internal organs - which increases insulin resistance. This condition, sometimes referred to as 'lean diabetes', is particularly observed in south Asian populations. Genetics, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet quality, and stress can all contribute, regardless of body size.”
Myth 8: You can cure diabetes with herbs or special diets
Fact: According to Aishwarya, there is currently no proven cure for diabetes, despite claims around herbs or 'miracle' diets. "While certain lifestyle changes can significantly improve blood sugar control, they do not eliminate the condition entirely. In some cases, especially early Type 2 diabetes, substantial weight loss and structured dietary changes could lead to remission. However, remission should be attempted only under the supervision of health care professionals," she explained.
A shift toward 'medical nutrition therapy'
The dietician warned that the Indian diet is heavily cereal-based, relying on rice, wheat, and millets. While culturally significant, excessive intake — especially when combined with a sedentary lifestyle — increases the risk of MASLD (metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease) and metabolic syndrome, Aishwarya shared.
Instead of restriction, she advocated for medical nutrition therapy (MNT). This involves balancing carbohydrates with adequate protein and fiber to reduce the overall 'glycemic load' of a meal. "Diabetes management is not about restriction — it is about informed choices, balance, and long-term consistency," she concluded, adding, "When guided by evidence rather than misinformation, nutrition becomes a powerful tool in protecting and improving health."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
