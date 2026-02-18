Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital dietician reveals if methi, jamun, dalchini can cure diabetes: 8 common myths busted

In an era where superfoods and 'miracle diets' dominate social media feeds, distinguishing medical facts from viral fiction has become a life-saving necessity for millions. Also read | Jaipur, Kolkata doctors explain why controlling sugar alone isn’t enough to protect against diabetes complications Aishwarya A Kumbhakoni, a consultant dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said it's crucial to note that no single food or 'superfood' has been scientifically proven to cure diabetes. (Freepik)

With India currently home to 'over 100 million people living with diabetes', the urgency for evidence-based nutrition has never been higher, Aishwarya A Kumbhakoni, consultant dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. She addressed the misinformation trailing the 'diabetes epidemic', sharing that while many look for a quick fix in their spice cabinet, diabetes management is about a 'structured and personalised roadmap', not a single ingredient.

One of the most persistent claims in Indian households is that kitchen staples like fenugreek seeds (methi dana), jamun, or dalchini (cinnamon) can 'cure' diabetes. Aishwarya was quick to clarify the science: “No single food has been scientifically proven to cure diabetes.” She explained that while certain ingredients can support a healthy diet, sustainable glucose control requires a holistic combination of medication adherence, physical activity, and routine monitoring.

Aishwarya highlighted several misconceptions that often lead patients toward restrictive or ineffective diets: