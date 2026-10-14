Looking for a festive glow? Know these 5 skin treatments and how early to plan them

As the festive season begins, many are gearing up to look their best, from picking outfits and matching jewellery to deciding on makeup looks. Glowing up is also one of the festive goals. But before booking a treatment for that ‘festive glow’, it is important to understand what your skin needs and how much recovery time a procedure may require.

Dr Kiran Hebbalkar, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician, revealed what defines a festive glow and shared five professional treatments to consider with a dermatologist's guidance, along with when to schedule them.

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What defines a festive glow? A festive glow may make you think of smooth, picture-perfect skin, but the expert reminded that it is more about skin health than achieving a flawless, filtered look. A festive glow is rooted in well-nourished skin.

“Festive glow appears when the skin barrier is intact, the skin is well hydrated, and it is free from stress, inflammation, and fatigue, allowing light to reflect evenly and giving a soft, fresh, supple appearance,” she added.

The dermatologist also highlighted the importance of a glow ‘built from the inside out.’ She emphasised that drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and protein, and limiting excess sugar and fried foods can support skin repair and help keep breakouts in check.

Alongside these dietary habits, the dermatologist recommended seven to eight hours of sleep to allow the skin to renew itself, as well as regular exercise and stress management to support circulation and give the skin a natural, even colour.