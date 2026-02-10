Love tacos? UK surgeon shares why Mexican food is a well-balanced powerhouse: ‘A masterpiece of nutritional engineering’
If you love eating tacos, you don't have to fee guilty about it anymore! Dr Rajan has explained why they are a truly balanced nutritional powerhouse.
Love tacos but still feel a twinge of guilt every time you reach for one? Here’s why you might not need to anymore! What’s often dismissed as indulgent comfort food may actually be one of the most nutritionally sound cuisines out there. From fibre-rich beans to healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, Mexican food is built on ingredients that work together in surprisingly smart ways. Your favourite tacos could be doing far more for your gut and overall health than you realise - making them something to enjoy, not apologise for.
Also Read | UK surgeon shares step-by-step guide to choose the best fibre supplement for you
Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the many health benefits of Mexican cuisine - describing it as a true “masterpiece of nutritional engineering” that combines science, balance, and tradition on a plate. In an Instagram video shared on February 7, the surgeon explains how the diverse, well-balanced ingredients in a traditional Mexican meal work together to deliver a wide range of nutritional benefits.
“A masterpiece of nutritional engineering”
According to Dr Rajan, Mexican cuisine may be one of the healthiest in the world. He explains that a typical Mexican meal - featuring beans, rice, salsa, avocado, and corn tortillas - is a remarkably advanced example of nutritional engineering, naturally balancing fibre, protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates in a way that supports gut health, satiety, and overall nutrition.
He highlights, “This is my legal argument explaining why Mexican food is the healthiest in the world. Beans, rice, salsa, avocado, corn tortillas look simple, but biochemically this is a masterpiece of nutritional engineering.”
A truly balanced meal
Plant protein
Dr Rajan highlights that pinto beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein while being naturally low in saturated fat. He further explains that pairing beans with rice creates a synergistic effect: both contain essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce on its own, and together they complement what the other lacks - forming a complete, high-quality protein.
He explains, “Pinto beans, a rich source of plant protein that's also low in saturated fat. But plant proteins are incomplete. Beans are low in methionine and rice is low in lysine. Both still have all the essential amino acids and rice and beans synergise together to have even more amino acids. It's like a protein voltron.”
Fibres
Dr Rajan emphasises the fibre diversity of a Mexican meal, describing it as a true buffet for your microbiome. He explains that it delivers a wide range of prebiotic fibres - from tomatoes, onions, and peppers in the salsa to avocados, along with resistant starch and cellulose from corn tortillas and pinto beans - collectively nourishing gut bacteria and supporting digestive health.
He explains, “The fibre diversity is to cry for. A portion of pinto beans - 10 grams of fibre, corn tortillas - resistant starch and cellulose. Salsa - prebiotic fibres from tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Probably half an avocado's worth in this - five grams of fibre and healthy fats. It is like a buffet for your microbiome.”
Healthy fats and vitamins
Dr Rajan explains that the healthy fats in avocados create a synergistic effect with the fat-soluble vitamins found in salsa. These fats enhance the absorption of key vitamins - A, D, E, and K - allowing the body to better utilise the nutrients present in the meal.
He highlights, “Fat from the avocado increases the absorption of the fat soluble vitamins, A, D, E, and K from the salsa.”
Slow-fermenting fibres and polyphenols.
The surgeon also adds that the slow-fermenting fibres in corn support the production of short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate, which help protect the gut lining and reduce inflammation. Additionally, the polyphenols found in beans nourish specific gut bacteria linked to improved metabolic health.
He states, “Slow-fermenting fibres from the corn ferments in your colon, producing butyrate, the molecule that powers your gut lining and reduces inflammation. And the polyphenols in beans feeds akkermansia muciniphila, a bacteria linked to metabolic health.”
Dr Rajan ultimately highlights that Mexican food cannot be dismissed as junk food. Instead, he describes it as a genuinely balanced meal that nourishes gut bacteria while delivering adequate protein, fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats - making it a science-backed culinary wonder rather than a guilty indulgence.
The surgeon concludes, “Don't let anyone tell you this is junk food. This is 9,000 years of culinary biochemistry. Go eat your tacos in peace.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.