Make time for productivity: 5 ways for men and women to reclaim self-care in a busy life

Working with people on their health journeys, experts have often found one truth that keeps repeating: we do not break down and become unproductive because we are weak. We break down because we keep putting ourselves last and the world convinces us that self-care is selfish, indulgent, or only for people with time. Stop scrolling, start healing. This 5-step self-care plan is simpler than you think.(Image by Pixabay)

However, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, shared what he has learned — you don’t find time for yourself, you make it. No one else can do it for you.

He elaborated -

1. Cut the clutter, internally and externally

Declutter your day. Declutter your relationships. Declutter your digital life. Just because something — or someone — has access to you doesn’t mean they should. You don’t have to keep explaining your boundaries. Let your peace speak for itself. Not having relationships with people who drain you is a rich health flex.

Workaholics often struggle with setting boundaries, feeling guilty when not working, and neglecting their own needs. This can lead to burnout and strain on relationships, making it challenging to achieve a healthy work-life balance.(Pexels)

2. Move and rest like your life depends on it — because it does

Movement doesn’t need to be complicated. Stretch, walk, breathe, dance—just move. Try breathwork to feel connected with your body and surroundings and then, rest deeply. Let your body repair, sleep and wake up at a consistent schedule during the week. Reset your circadian rhythm. Switch off from constant stimulation and limit social media scrolling. You are not a machine. You are allowed to pause.

3. Feed what nourishes — not just your body but your mind

Food affects your mood, your immunity and even how you think. Eat clean, eat whole, eat with intention but also feed your soul: nature, prayer, music, journaling, silence. Be mindful of your self-talk — because how you speak to yourself is how you shape your healing.

4. Happiness is an inside job — stop outsourcing it

Excessive jealousy, comparison or possessiveness? That’s not love. That’s unhealed pain. You can’t outsource what you need to fix inside yourself. No amount of love or approval will make you whole if you haven’t addressed your own wounds. Take all the help you need but own the responsibility to heal. Journal, pray, express gratitude and give yourself the love you deserve.

Happiness lowers stress hormones.(Shutterstock)

5. Make time for what lights your soul up

Play music. Tend to your plants. Paint. Sing. Meditate. Laugh till your stomach hurts. Unlearn outdated beliefs and learn new things. Whatever sparks your joy—prioritize it and watch yourself glow. Joy is therapy. Your hobbies, habits, and rituals are sacred. Make space for them without guilt.

Luke Coutinho concluded with the advice, “When you talk to a child, a loved one, or a friend with kindness, they flourish. So why talk to yourself any differently? Imagine how your body feels when you speak to it with hatred. Be mindful of your words, your self-talk, your thoughts. You don’t need a perfect life. Just a few minutes each day where you choose you. Start there. Stay there. Build from there.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.