Malaika Arora relieves stress, anxiety with Yoga’s Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana

Another Monday, another fitness challenge by Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora who made the complex Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana look all fun and games as she nailed it with a prop. Showing fitness freaks how to add “fun” to workout, Malaika nailed Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana or Yoga’s One-legged king pigeon pose with a belt for “relieving stress and anxiety”.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her custom every Monday of Covid-19 pandemic, Malaika shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse into her robust exercise session. Donning an onion pink sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights, the Bollywood star pulled back her sleek hair into a braid to ace the athleisure look.

“Namaste Everyone! We are back with a new pose to strike in a new way, WITH A BELT (sic),” Malaika shared in the caption. She added, “Props can be fun to workout with. If you look around, you will find so many things to be used as a prop. In case you do not have a belt, you can always use a towel or a strap (sic).”

Sharing the benefits of the Yoga asana, Malaika revealed, “This week’s pose is Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana with a belt. If you are a beginner, you must definitely give this pose a shot. This pose opens the hip joints and stretches the entire lower part of the body. The stretching of the body results in relieving stress and anxiety (sic).”

Method:

Start with a simple pigeon pose, bend your left knee and place one end of the belt around your left foot. Make sure your toes are facing the roof. Take your body towards the front, hold the other end of the belt and pull it towards your body.

Resist your foot into the strap and walk your hands down the strap, drawing the foot towards your head. When your hands come to your foot or closer, inhale. Now, as you exhale, take your head back. Stay in the pose for 10-30 seconds.

Slowly release the strap and come out of the pose. Repeat on the other side.

Additional health benefits of Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana or one legged king pigeon pose:

This one legged king pigeon pose is not only an effective hip opener exercise but also stimulates the internal organs, stretches deep glutes, groins and psoas which is a long muscle on the side of human body’s vertebral column and pelvis. It helps with urinary disorders, relieves impinged piriformis and alleviates sciatic pain.

