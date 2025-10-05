Malaika Arora shares 6 simple yoga stretches that keep her toned and flexible at 51: Watch

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast, known for her dedication to regular workouts and a disciplined diet. Even at 51, she looks youthful and flaunts a toned, fit physique. The actor is also quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her workout routine with her Instagram family. Malaika Arora shares 6 soothing stretches for flexibility and relaxation.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

In her October 4 post, Malaika shares 6 simple and soothing stretches that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to relieve stiffness, improve flexibility, and bring a sense of calm to your body and mind. (Also read: Malaika Arora shares 2-min ‘7 Chinese movements’ to feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter. See video )

1. Cat and cow stretch

Malaika emphasises starting your routine with this gentle flow to warm up the spine. She says it helps release tension in the back and improves overall flexibility.

2. 90-90 hip stretch

She includes this stretch to work on hip mobility, which often gets tight from long hours of sitting. According to Malaika, it’s excellent for keeping your lower body agile.

3. Puppy pose stretch

Malaika loves this stretch for opening up the chest and shoulders. She explains that it helps relieve stiffness in the upper body and improves posture.

4. Pigeon forward stretch

She recommends this deep stretch to target the glutes and hip flexors. Malaika notes that it’s particularly effective for releasing built-up tension and improving hip flexibility.

5. Cobra stretch

Malaika often incorporates this classic yoga pose into her routine to strengthen the spine. She says it also helps enhance posture and energise the body.

6. Frog stretch

She describes this as one of her favourites for deeply opening the hips. Malaika adds that it promotes relaxation, reduces stiffness, and leaves the body feeling lighter and more flexible.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.