Male Infertility on rise: Doctor shares solutions

Infertility is the disease of the reproductive system of both males and females where they are not able to achieve pregnancy after around 12 months of unprotected sex. This can happen due to various factors. However, this affects them adversely, in their families and communities as well. Dr. Rita Bakshi, Founder, RISAA IVF spoke to HT Lifestyle on the rising issue of male infertility faced in the recent times all over the world and said, “The exact cause of infertility can't be found mostly. Even though an exact cause isn't clear treatments or procedures recommended by a medical expert/doctor can lead to conception. In cases of infertility, it's recommended that the female partner also be checked. There may be specific treatments recommended for your partner, or you may just need to proceed with assisted reproductive techniques (ART) in your case.”

She further noted down a few solutions for male infertility and how it should be addressed. They are:

Vasectomy reversal: Surgery for vasectomy reversal can be done in case of male infertility. The surgeon, in such cases, connects the vas deferens while sewing it back. In case of low sperm count, sperm retrieval techniques can also be used.

Vasopididymostomy: “Blockages in your vas deferens are repaired with a similar technique. Your vas deferens is surgically split, the blockage is removed and the ends of the tube are reconnected,” said Rita Bakshi.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection: This is the process where a single sperm, through advanced treatment, is physically injected into an egg. Because of this treatment, more than 90 ercent of males who are infertile are able to reproduce.

Treating infections: Antibiotic treatment can help in curing an infection of the reproductive tract, but doesn't always restore fertility.

Treatments for sexual intercourse problems: Issues such as erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation can be addressed through counselling or medication.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART): ART treatments involve obtaining sperm through normal ejaculation, surgical extraction, or donor individuals, depending on your specific case and wishes.

Sperm freezing: males worried about declining fertility can opt for this issue. However, medical procedures such as chemotherapy often affect fertility. In such cases, it is recommended tgo opt for sperm freezing before undergoing such treatment.

Lifestyle changes: A healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, getting adequate sleep and getting supplements as recommended by the doctor can help in increasing chances of pregnancy.

