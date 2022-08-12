Mental health tips: Here's how to add self-care to your daily routine and prevent burnout

Giving importance to only physical health means you are not living a healthy life as one must also focus on their mental health and emotional well-being, as all these elements act as a holistic approach towards self-care. Self-care has been a prime focus for many individuals, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic began as people realised that they not only need to be physically fit but also need to keep a tab on their mental well-being, given the coronavirus pandemic had impacted many people emotionally.

Self-care means doing an activity or inculcating a habit to feel good or content emotionally, physically and mentally but this activity must be done regularly and it is essential to make it a part of one's routine. Self-care can also include avoiding habits that affect one's mood and emotional well-being.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan, shared, “Practising self-care benefits a person's physical and mental well-being. This helps a person feel less stressed and anxious and puts them in a good mood, thereby improving productivity and motivation. Also, focusing on overall well-being helps people connect with their friends, family and even co-workers as it helps them connect better and rely on each other when one is having a tough day or is stressed out or anxious about something.”

He added, “Healthy lifestyle choices have immense advantages like a reduced risk of chronic diseases and increased longevity. Self-care activities can be as small as sleeping on time, drinking lots of water, and applying sunscreen as thy go a long way in helping a person take care of their body, skin, mental health etc.” Talking about creating a self-care routine, he advised, “To create a self-care routine, one can start by thinking about the things or activities they like but somehow never find time for them. It can be going for a walk or a swim. One should make sure to allot a specific time of their day as their 'me time, where they indulge in an activity without involving others. This will help them relax and focus on themselves.”

He elaborated, “On days when a person finds it difficult to be consistent, they should practice self-care for a few minutes at least. Additionally, a person can also choose to switch their interests and need not do the same things every day. The most important thing is doing something for oneself for at least 10-15 minutes daily. Most importantly, never feel guilty about taking time out for yourself.” Dr Sandeep Patil shared some good options to start self-care at home that include any of the following activities and recommended adding them to one's daily routine:

1. Exercise

2. Meditate

3. Dance

4. Have a long hot shower

5. Waking up early to see the sunrise

6. Journaling

7. Read a book

8. Indulge in gardening

9. Have your favourite meal

10. Spend time with your pet or a stray whom you have emotionally adopted

11. Spend a little money on buying something for yourself

12. Go for spa

13. Decorate your house or room

14. Stargazing

15. Listen to music

16. Sing

Practising self-care can be done in various ways and forms and it has no drawbacks as it is holistic and can have tons of benefits, especially when practised for a long and sustained duration.