Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon shares what he eats in a day: Can you guess how many meals he has?

Nutrition shapes a large part of our day, which is why people are often curious about what doctors eat to stay healthy and energised. While “what I eat in a day” routines can be interesting and informative, it’s important to remember that these meals are carefully tailored to individual needs, lifestyles and health parameters - not templates meant to be copied blindly. That said, here’s a look at what Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon, eats in a day. Read more to find out what Dr Vora eats in a day!(Unsplash)

Dr Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has shared what he eats in a day, outlining a balanced meal plan tailored to his individual needs and health parameters.

In an Instagram video shared on January 11, the surgeon reveals that he eats six meals a day - including a mid-day, evening, and post-dinner snack - and breaks down the ingredients that make up each one.

A simple breakfast

Dr Vora starts his day with a simple yet nutritious breakfast, combining a good source of protein with his morning caffeine fix. He states, “My breakfast is simple. One and a half scoops of whey protein, one cup of black coffee.”

A fruity mid-day meal

The surgeon balances his protein-rich breakfast with a bowl of fresh fruit and another cup of black coffee as a mid-day snack. He mentions, “Mid-morning meal, 100 grams of fruit, one more cup of black coffee.”

A balanced lunch

Dr Vora’s lunch features generous servings of protein and vegetables, complemented by carbohydrates and probiotics, making it a well-balanced and nourishing meal. He highlights, “My lunch is balanced. 100 grams of rice, one bowl of curd, 125 grams of dal, two whole eggs, and a big bowl of veggies.”

Evening meal

The surgeon also has a protein-rich evening meal, which he says helps curb unnecessary snacking and keeps hunger in check later in the day. He explains, “Evening meal, five whole egg omelette with one slice of high protein bread. I keep it protein-heavy so it keeps me full and avoids unnecessary snacking.”

Dinner

Dinner is equally well-balanced for the surgeon, featuring vegetarian protein, carbohydrates, and a fresh bowl of salad. He states, “Dinner is 100 grams of rice, 150 grams of either paneer or tofu and a bowl of salad.”

Post-dinner dessert

Dr Vora’s post-dinner meal is his favourite part of the day - a dessert that is equal parts healthy, guilt-free and genuinely delicious. He elaborates, “My post-dinner meal is my most favourite meal of the day. I take Greek yoghurt, one scoop of whey protein, add blueberries, and mix seeds and have it as a yoghurt bowl.”

The surgeon adds, however, that this eating plan is tailored to his own needs and health parameters, emphasising that when it comes to nutrition, one size does not fit all. He highlights, “Now remember, one size does not fit all. This is a plan made for me, keeping my age, my fitness level, my protein requirement, and my health status in mind. You do not have to follow it blindly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.