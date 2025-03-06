Namita Thapar says weight loss hormones are injected at kitty parties as Shark Tank pitcher says his pill cuts belly fat

Shark Tank India season 4, streaming on Sony LIV, recently saw a sibling duo from Delhi in an episode; they sought an investment in their company that makes supplements for skin, hair and body. As they listed some of their skincare and haircare products, they shared how they were now 'entering the slimming solutions' market as well and sought an investment of ₹1 crore from the judges in exchange for 1.5 percent of the company, valued at over ₹66 crore. Also read | Karan Johar breaks silence on rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment Namita Thapar on a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 4. (Picture courtesy: Sonyliv.com)

‘There is a huge craze for GLP-1’

Shreyansh Chauhan and Anousha Chauhan, the founders of Beautywise, were told by one of the Shark Tank India judges (also called sharks), Emcure Pharma’s Whole-Time Director Namita Thapar, that she had a 'problem' with their slimming pills for 'sustainable weight loss by converting fat into energy'.

She said, “This claim of weight loss that you have made, I think I have a problem with that. There is a huge craze for GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 is a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels, reducing appetite and helping in weight management), and people are getting it from the black market. It is actually meant for diabetics, but now at kitty parties, weddings, spas and parties, it is being injected into people just like that. And it has its side-effects on people who don't need it. Weight loss has now become such a craze in this country, so when you claim to give your consumers weight loss on your product packaging, I don't think you can do that. I think weight management is a more truthful and authentic approach.”

While many celebrities have discussed their weight loss journeys and mentioned using medications similar to GLP-1, it's essential to note that these medications should only be used under medical supervision. Weight loss medications, including GLP-1 medications, should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise for sustainable weight loss. Click here to know more.

In the recent Shark Tank India season 4, Shreyansh also explained how his company's slimming product was proven to be effective in multiple trials for not only weight loss, 'but belly fat loss'.

As he answered a question raised by another shark about a skincare product, Namita chimed in and said, “Shreyansh, stop right here. I have been sitting quietly for a long time now. I have been running a derma division for the last 15 years at Emcure, I know how things work at clinics. For a product that costs ₹3000, ₹1800 goes to the clinic, which is a big incentive. The day you reduce the huge margin, your sales will drop.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.