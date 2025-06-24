Need a mid-work stretch? Try these 5 easy yoga poses without getting up from your work desk

As we slip into sedentary lifestyles, spending long hours at our desks or on the couch with our laptops, it’s easy for the body to become stiff, slouched, and fatigued. However, simple stretches that can be done without even getting up can help relieve tension and make us feel much better. Also read | Yoga Day 2025: 5 desk yoga stretches for busy professionals to focus better and beat work stress Know these desk yoga poses that you can do at work.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert, founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Desk Yoga is an easy and effective way to feel fresh and focused at your job. It can alleviate stress, promote better posture and even increase creativity in just five minutes. These micro-movements do more than just stretch out your body; they’re an invitation to peace for your mind.”

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shared these 5 yoga poses:

1. Seated neck rolls:

Sit tall, drop your right ear toward your right shoulder, then very gently roll your neck forward and to the left. Breathe slowly. Repeat on both sides.

2. Shoulder rolls:

Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and then roll them back and down. Small A 10 slow rolls forward and backward will loosen any tension in your shoulder.

Desk yoga helps to relax and reduce strain of continously sitting at desk for long hours.(Shutterstock)

3. Seated spinal twist:

Your right hand goes on the back of the chair, left hand toward your right knee. Twist gently to the right. Hold for 30 seconds. Switch sides.

4. Wrist and finger stretches:

Note that when doing these stretches, you may also want to gently massage your fingers together and apart to create your own natural resistance. Extend one arm out in front of you, palm facing up, and lightly tug the fingers towards you with the other hand. Switch hands. Next do a quick shake of your wrists to alleviate any wrist tightness.

5. Deep breathing:

Close your eyes, sit tall, and take a deep breath in through your nose for a count of four. Exhale slowly for 6 counts. Repeat for a minute.

"These five minutes are not a break from work, they are a break for you. A moment to reset, to breathe and to check in with yourself," said the yoga expert.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.