Nutritionist shares 10 ‘weird signs’ your body is actually losing fat: ‘Smooth skin to your sweat smells slightly…’

Weight loss is an uphill battle with slow results, which are not-so-easy to measure if you take the sustainable route. For instance, the weight scale may take time to go down, or your muscles may take time to get toned. However, that doesn't mean you are not losing any fat by hitting the gym regularly, walking 10k steps, and eating a healthy diet. Nutritionist shares 10 weird signs your body is actually shredding fat. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on November 21, Amaka, a certified nutritionist and fitness coach, listed 10 signs your body is losing fat if you are struggling to see any noticeable changes in your body. Let's find out what they are:

10 signs you are losing fat

Amaka captioned the post, “10 weird signs your body is actually shredding fat.” In the post, she listed unusual yet simple things, such as waking up hungry, not feeling tired, having spiked energy levels, smooth skin, and drinking more water, among other signs, as indicators of fat loss.

1. You’re suddenly peeing more than usual

“Your body flushes out fat by turning it into water; you will notice you lose water weight first easily,” Amaka noted.

2. You feel colder than normal

According to the nutritionist, fat burning uses energy and heat, so when your metabolism spikes, your body may feel cooler.

3. Your sweat smells slightly different

Next, she noted that your body releases stored toxins as you burn fat, which can alter the scent of your sweat.

4. You wake up hungry, not tired

The nutritionist explained, “Hunger in the morning means your metabolism is active and burning overnight.”

5. Your clothes fit differently

When you lose fat, even if the scale isn’t moving, the nutritionist noted that your clothes will start getting loose, especially around your tummy area

6. You’re burping or gassy randomly

“Your digestive system is speeding up, breaking down foods faster than before,” she highlighted.

7. Your energy levels suddenly spike

Sharing another indicator of fat loss, Amaka shared, “Even if your workouts haven’t changed, you might notice you have more energy throughout the day. Your body is burning fat efficiently for fuel.”

8. You’re craving water constantly

Next, she explained that fat breakdown requires hydration. Therefore, your craving for water spikes because your body actually needs it.

9. Your skin becomes smoother

“Fat loss reduces inflammation, leading to clearer, brighter-looking skin,” the nutritionist mentioned.

10. You’re losing inches in your waist, more than on your hips

Lastly, she explained, “Fat burns unevenly. When one area starts shrinking, it means your body is definitely in fat-burning mode.”

So, next time you feel demotivated and think you are not making any progress, look out for the above-mentioned signs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

