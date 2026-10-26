Oncologist explains 6 breast changes you should never ignore, from uneven appearance to skin changes
Some breast asymmetry is normal, but a new or growing difference in size or shape should be checked by a doctor.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed from October 1 to October 31, but awareness is not month-long solely; rather, it needs to extend throughout the year. This means you need to monitor changes in breast shape, size, or appearance and know when to seek medical help.
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One visible change to watch is a new difference in the size or shape of your breasts. Slight asymmetry is common, and two breasts do not necessarily look exactly alike; any new or increasing difference should not be regarded as normal. Getting these changes checked by a doctor will help rule out anything concerning, and if necessary, further evaluation can be done.
A doctor commented on which signs you should take note of. Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, revealed
Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, explained that some degree of breast asymmetry is common and usually normal. But any new or noticeable change should not be ignored.
Highlighting the global burden of breast cancer, the expert said, "WHO estimates around 2.4 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2024, highlighting the importance of being aware of changes in breast health and seeking timely medical evaluation when something feels or looks different.”
Are asymmetrical breasts normal?
There are several reasons why breasts may differ in shape, size, or appearance. Dr Dabas attributed this to differences in development during puberty, as breasts grow at different rates. Furthermore, previous injuries, surgery, pregnancy, and hormonal changes can also affect breast size or shape.
Aside from cancer, there can be many non-cancerous causes, such as cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs, and other benign breast changes. The oncologist, though, cautioned that some changes can also be linked to breast cancer.
What are the warning signs you need to know?
A difference between the breasts needs closer attention when it is new or continues to change. Warning signs may include, as per the oncologist:
- A new lump or thickened area, which may or may not be painful.
- A recent change in the size or shape of one breast.
- Dimpling, redness, or an orange-peel appearance of the skin.
- A nipple that turns inward suddenly.
- Unusual or bloody nipple discharge.
- Persistent changes that do not settle.
What is the diagnosis?
Dr Dabas elaborated on the process of diagnosis: “A doctor first examines both breasts and checks the surrounding areas. Depending on the findings and the woman’s age, a mammogram, which is an X-ray of the breast, or an ultrasound may be recommended. If a suspicious area is found, a biopsy may be advised. During a biopsy, a small tissue sample is removed and examined to determine whether cancer cells are present.”
The expert further emphasised that if you notice a lump, skin changes or nipple changes, it is better to get them checked early rather than wait for pain to appear.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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