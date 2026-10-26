Oncologist explains 6 breast changes you should never ignore, from uneven appearance to skin changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed from October 1 to October 31, but awareness is not month-long solely; rather, it needs to extend throughout the year. This means you need to monitor changes in breast shape, size, or appearance and know when to seek medical help.

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One visible change to watch is a new difference in the size or shape of your breasts. Slight asymmetry is common, and two breasts do not necessarily look exactly alike; any new or increasing difference should not be regarded as normal. Getting these changes checked by a doctor will help rule out anything concerning, and if necessary, further evaluation can be done.

A doctor commented on which signs you should take note of. Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, revealed

Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, explained that some degree of breast asymmetry is common and usually normal. But any new or noticeable change should not be ignored.

Highlighting the global burden of breast cancer, the expert said, "WHO estimates around 2.4 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2024, highlighting the importance of being aware of changes in breast health and seeking timely medical evaluation when something feels or looks different.”

Are asymmetrical breasts normal? There are several reasons why breasts may differ in shape, size, or appearance. Dr Dabas attributed this to differences in development during puberty, as breasts grow at different rates. Furthermore, previous injuries, surgery, pregnancy, and hormonal changes can also affect breast size or shape.

Aside from cancer, there can be many non-cancerous causes, such as cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs, and other benign breast changes. The oncologist, though, cautioned that some changes can also be linked to breast cancer.