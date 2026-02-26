Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 habits he has given up after years in the practice: ‘Your knees and hips will beg you to…'
Bone and muscular health is built on years of daily habits. Dr Abbasi has shared 5 habits that negatively impact musculoskeletal health.
Strong muscles, resilient bones and healthy joints do not simply depend on age or genetics - they are shaped, day by day, by the habits we repeat without a second thought. From the way we sit and sleep to the shoes we wear and the workouts we skip, certain everyday practices can quietly accelerate wear and tear, gradually compromising mobility and stability over time. What may seem harmless now can lay the groundwork for stiffness, chronic pain and even surgical intervention later.
Dr David Abbasi – an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, and a popular health content creator – has revealed five habits he has personally given up after years at the operating table. Drawing from years of clinical experience treating joint injuries and mobility issues, he shares on his February 26 Instagram video the everyday behaviours he now avoids to better protect his bones, joints and long-term musculoskeletal health.
Sitting for long hours without moving
According to Dr Abbasi, remaining seated for prolonged periods without any meaningful movement can quietly wreak havoc on your hips. Extended hours of inactivity place the hip flexors in a shortened position, gradually leading to tightness and reduced mobility. The surgeon states, “Sitting for hours without moving. I know exactly what prolonged hip flexor tightness leads to on the operating table.”
Skipping leg day
You might be tempted to skip leg day - especially when you know the post-workout soreness will have you wincing with every step - but it is just as crucial as training your chest or core. Dr Abbasi emphasises that strengthening the muscles surrounding the knees and hips is vital for joint stability and long term mobility. He stresses, “Your knees and hips will beg you to strengthen the muscles around them.”
Wearing unsupportive shoes
Footwear may seem like a finishing touch - a stylish add-on to complete your outfit - but in reality, it forms the very foundation you stand and move on each day. The orthopaedic surgeon highlights that the wrong shoes do not just affect your toes or heels; they can influence everything from your ankles to even your spine. He emphasises, “What you put on your feet affects everything from your ankles to your spine.”
Sleeping on your stomach
Sleeping on your stomach may feel comforting in the moment, but Dr Abbasi cautions that this position can quietly disrupt your spine’s natural alignment. What feels cosy at night may be compromising your spinal health in the long run. He explains, “I stopped sleeping on my stomach. The spinal alignment issues it causes over time are no joke.”
Ignoring joint pain
Mild joint pain that could have been addressed with timely care can escalate into far more complex complications if left unchecked. The surgeon warns against the common instinct to simply “walk it off”, noting that pushing through discomfort does not resolve the underlying issue - and may, in fact, worsen it. He stresses, “Ignoring joint pain, ‘walking it off’ is how small problems become surgical ones. Your body keeps score.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
