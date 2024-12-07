PTSD in kids, from wounds to wellness: Expert tips on healing childhood trauma

Trauma injuries are physical damages resulting from a traumatic event, which is a threatening, violent and stressful situation that tests our body’s level of tolerance. These traumatic injuries can be the result of experiencing a car crash, a natural disaster, accidents or violence. Trauma injuries in children: Warning signs parents can’t afford to miss (File Photo)

These injuries are of various types and can have significant impact on physical as well as emotional well-being of a child. It can result in strong emotions and physical reactions to the event, which can persist long after the physical wounds have healed.

The hidden emotional toll of childhood trauma injuries:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant-Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensivist at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, shared, “For parents whose children experience trauma injuries, the healing process is a long journey, one that often tests their own resilience. Many types of trauma injuries can impact the brain, chest, abdomen, skeleton, or multiple parts of the body. Children can suffer from physical disabilities if they don’t recover fully.”

Young adults who experienced trauma in childhood are more at risk for misusing prescription opioids, according to new research from the University of Georgia.(Unsplash)

According to her, even after recovery, going back to social routines are challenging at times. Dr Jesal Sheth revealed, “Some injuries can also lead to cosmetic disfigurement or permanent disability, which can further impact their self-esteem. Traumatic experiences can cause strong physical and emotional reactions even after the situation is under control. Children might experience symptoms like heart pounding, difficulty sleeping, vomiting, loss of bladder and bowel control etc.”

Many children and their families who have lived through severe traumatic events can also develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and this can manifest in the form of depression, anxiety, isolation, mood swings, memory issues, poor attention span, etc. Dr Jesal Sheth explained, “When children experience severe traumatic injuries their mind and body might take longer to heal and this can interfere with their capacity to do daily work, participate in co-curricular activities and the impact is almost always visible in their academic performance.”

The long road to healing:

Dr Jesal Sheth elaborated, “Physical injuries are visible to the naked eye and hence they can be treated at the earliest. In case of an injury from a severe traumatic incident, doctors usually recommend a CT scans or MRIs to identify the extent of injury. However, emotional wounds are difficult to diagnose, and for their mental well-being, -trauma-focused Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy can be beneficial for children in the recovery phase. It may involve activities such as talking, play, and educational tasks. Parents can provide essential comfort, support, patience, love and additional time to help their child heal during this process.”

Trauma from childhood can resurface in adulthood, influencing relationships and mental health.(Unsplash)

Children are resilient creatures however, parental support is very important during their healing journey. Dr Jesal Sheth asserted, “Parents too need to be supported as they try to be there for their children and come to term with life after a traumatic incident. They should be made aware of the available treatment options and counselled so they can choose the best one for their children. Emotional support in vital during trying times, and an active network of family and friends can provide this. As children heal and learn to live with their memories, and injuries, parents too have to learn to adjust to their new realities and reaching out to a mental health professional can be of immense help.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.