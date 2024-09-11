Rainy days ruining your hair? Here's why hair oil is your saviour

The monsoon season in India brings a refreshing change with its pleasant showers and cool breeze however, it also raises humidity levels, making hair more vulnerable to damage. This shift in weather conditions can lead to frizz, dryness and increased breakage. Rainy days ruining your hair? Here are hair care hacks you need to beat monsoon frizz (File Photo)

With damaged hair, it becomes difficult to leave it open or try out different hairstyles. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief Research and Development Officer at Marico Limited, shared her expert advice on how to protect and maintain soft and nourished hair throughout the monsoon season.

Adapting a regular hair oiling routine

Dr Shilpa Vora advised, “Adapting a regular hair oiling routine is the most effective, affordable and long-lasting solution to help repair damaged hair. To ensure the full benefits of hair oiling, make it a regular habit by oiling 1 to 2 times a week. Begin by applying oil to the scalp, gently massaging for circulation. Work oil from roots to tips, leaving it on for at least 30 minutes for deep nourishment. This will help improve blood flow to the hair follicles.”

Choosing the right hair oil

According to Dr Shilpa Vora, while there are many options available, you need to ensure you choose the right type of hair oil to suit your hair needs, which is non-sticky, lightweight, controls frizz and softens your hair to effectively address one of the most common hair concerns during the monsoon. She revealed, “A coconut-based hair oil can penetrate up to 10 layers deep (Disclaimer- Basis technical study) within your hair, making it smooth and frizz-free. Aloe Vera is known as a great ingredient for improving overall hair health. When combined, the deep nourishment of coconut and the conditioning benefits of Aloe Vera help you control frizz, resulting in soft and manageable hair.”

This gives you the freedom to style and wear your hair just the way you want to, with utmost ease. So this monsoon season, maintain a consistent hair oiling routine and enjoy experimenting with new hairstyles effortlessly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.