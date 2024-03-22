Bypass surgery for heart disease is a life-saving procedure that involves rerouting blood flow around a blocked or narrowed artery. While it may seem like a drastic measure, bypass surgery can significantly improve the quality of life and reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. Recognising need for bypass surgery in women: Implications and benefits for heart health that you should know (Photo by Stylecraze Hairstyles)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “With advancements in technology and surgical techniques, the success rate of bypass surgery continues to rise, making it a viable option for many patients with severe coronary artery disease. One interesting aspect of bypass surgery is the use of minimally invasive techniques, such as robotic-assisted procedures, which can result in shorter recovery times and reduced risk of complications.”

He revealed, “Bypass surgery remains an important treatment option for those with severe heart disease, there are also preventative measures that individuals can take to protect their heart health. Bypass surgery is a life-changing procedure that can have unique implications for women. While studies have shown that women tend to experience better outcomes and lower mortality rates compared to men after bypass surgery, there are still gender-specific factors at play.”

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre explained, “Women may face different challenges during recovery, such as dealing with the emotional toll of undergoing major surgery or navigating potential impacts on their roles within their families. Additionally, women may be less likely to receive timely intervention for heart conditions that require bypass surgery, highlighting disparities in access to healthcare. Doctors must recognize these differences and tailor treatment plans accordingly to ensure optimal outcomes for female patients undergoing bypass surgery. By addressing these specific needs and challenges faced by women, we can strive towards more equitable healthcare practices in the realm of cardiovascular care.”

He elaborated, “Women tend to be older when they undergo CABG, have more comorbidities, and experience higher rates of complications post-surgery. Despite these challenges, advancements in surgical techniques and preoperative care have improved outcomes for female patients undergoing CABG. It is well-documented that coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is a crucial procedure for both men and women. However, recent studies have highlighted the unique considerations and outcomes associated with CABG in women.”

Concluding, the heart expert highlighted, “Research suggests that women may experience different symptoms of heart disease compared to men, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, women undergoing CABG tend to have smaller coronary arteries, which may impact surgical outcomes and long-term prognosis. Hormonal factors play a role in how women respond to CABG. Estrogen has been shown to have cardioprotective effects, which may influence recovery and overall success of the surgery in female patients. Women need to consult the doctor without any delay and seek treatment to save their hearts.”