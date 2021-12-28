Sergio Ramos' ‘morning run’ against the sunrise is perfect cardio workout inspo

Even though on-field, Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has faced some heavy criticism after he was shown the red card in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Lorient, the veteran footballer's fitness routine off-field has been motivating fans and sports enthusiasts to get out of bed and hit the grind. The 35-year-old's latest workout video of running in the backdrop of the rising sun is exactly the health note we need to herald the New Year 2022.

Taking to his social media handle, Ramos shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of his intense exercise session. Donning a black round-neck half sleeves T-shirt with a pair of black tights, Ramos completed his athleisure look with a pair of white sneakers and pulled back his locks into a low ponytail to ace the sporty style.

Running towards the camera, Ramos ascended a slope with the rising run painting the skies in caramel hues behind his back. He simply captioned the breathtaking view, “Morning run (sic)” and we are inspired to add it to our daily fitness routine.

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.

