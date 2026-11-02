Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: From eating 1 meal a day to hitting gym for just half hour, how the actor stays fit and toned
Shah Rukh Khan marked his 61st birthday today. Find out how the actor stays in shape with his simple eating habits and brief workouts.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today, November 2. The actor, who will soon be seen in his much-awaited film King, treated fans to a song on his birthday. Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the song not only offers a glimpse of his chemistry with Deepika Padukone but also of the toned body he worked hard on for the movie.
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But how does the actor ensure he stays in shape even in his 60s? While it takes a full-fledged team and trainers to stay in shape for a film, there must be some lifestyle choices Shah Rukh Khan practises in his daily life. He revealed the same in a 2024 interview with The Guardian. As the actor celebrates his 61st birthday, here's a look at his daily routine.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daily regimen
In the interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh confessed that his life’s dream was to have a ‘six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand’. As for his daily regimen, it isn't what you would expect.
According to the actor, he generally eats only one meal – a personal choice unrelated to intermittent fasting – and hits the gym for just half an hour a day. “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2 AM, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep,” he said in the interview.
What does Shah Rukh Khan's diet look like
In a 2016 conversation with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh disclosed what his diet looks like when he was asked whether he indulges in a cheat meal while dieting. The actor confessed that he wasn’t a fan of fancy food and preferred simple, traditional dishes. However, when he is invited to a friend or relative’s house, he eats everything, from biryani to lassi and other ghee-soaked dishes.
“I naturally lean towards very basic food. Apart from these, I don't snack or eat anything else. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I am not fond of lavish or elaborate dishes),” he said in the video.
The superstar added that his meals usually comprise sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal. “I have been eating like this every day for many years without much variation,” he added.
About King
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, alongside Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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