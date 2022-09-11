Simple tips to successfully achieve your fitness goals

The best way to achieve your fitness goals is to follow a plan but not just any workout plan or fad diet as the need is to determine what works for you and follow certain basic principles of successfully achieving your fitness goals. Part of achieving your fitness goals would revolve around following the best dietary routine, working out regularly, being active throughout the day and staying away from smoking or alcohol but if you would really delve deeper, you would know that these are actions driven by strong values which are the real determinants on whether you are healthy or not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sports Nutritionist Mihira A R Khopkar suggested 3 main principles that we all must inculcate in our everyday lives include:

1. Dedication and commitment - Exactly how we are committed towards our family or our work, it is equally important for us to be committed towards a healthy lifestyle! A healthy you = A happy you!

2. Determination, hardwork and patience - This dedication towards your fitness goal, will ensure you put in all the hard work and follow all guidelines suggested by your nutritionist and/or fitness coach. Knowing that things won’t change overnight and practicing patience by setting smaller goals each month will keep you both motivated and focused on the larger goal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Consistency - Don’t make a lifestyle change for temporary gains and flip back to baseline! Maintain your results by following this routine as a lifestyle mantra. The more consistent you are, the long lasting are your results!

Adding to the list of tips, Abhi Singh Thakur, Certified Fitness Coach, recommended:

1. Set realistic goals - If you are setting a goal that is impossible to achieve in a given duration of time then it is not a good decision to make because you will lose motivation and quit if you do not see the desired result. You have to set aim according to your current capacity and situation and only desire a better condition as compared to now.

2. Progressive overload - Our human body is smart and gets used to any exercise so prevent hitting pleatue which means stagnant of the result. Once you understand the movement of a particular exercise and get comfortable with it you should move to the next stage. Progressive overload means to push yourself a little bit more. It can be done either by increasing weight, reps, rest time or change of an exercise. You can do it after every 2 weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Keep it simple - Doing tons of exercise won't give you results however, consistency and basics are the key. Whatever your goal is, always have a space for basic exercises such as pushups, chin-ups, dips and squats.

4. Nutrition on point - Without the correct diet, you can never achieve your fitness goal. If your goal is fat loss and you are eating in calorie surplus but working out 365 days you will lose zero inches. Make sure you are eating according to your goal

5. Hire a certified coach - To increase the pace of your results and decrease injuries, you should always invest in a certified coach who will guide you according to your body type and situation. If you follow any random fitness model or celebrity routine you will fail and can get harmed because every individual's DNA is different in this world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Miten Kakaiya, Fitness Coach and Founder of Miten Says Fitness, the basic principles of successfully achieving your fitness goals include:

1. The growth mindset - Fitness isn’t just about working on your physical body but also your mind. The need is to understand that instead of pushing ourselves into fitness, we need to adapt it and make it our lifestyle.

2. Set SMART goals - When it comes to fitness - setting realistic, attainable and measurable goals is the way to go about it. You have to define your goals clearly with a specific deadline in mind to create a lifestyle around it and put in the hardwork accordingly. Imagine yourself working towards an unrealistic goal without a clear timeline – it will not work!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Consistency is key - It is not about how you start your fitness journey, it is about doing it on a daily basis and making it a lifestyle. Exercising at home? Do it daily. Going to a gym? Go daily. Eating healthy? Maintain that diet every single day! Staying consistent in your efforts is the only hack to achieving your fitness goals.

4. Proper guidance - You cannot get fit by replicating a fad diet or celebrity workout routine. It's very important to seek professional guidance to start your journey and achieve success. A good fitness coach can help you design your workout plan and diet according to your body and fitness levels and help you achieve your fitness goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Monitor progress - With realistic goals and timeline-specific deadlines come the need to measure your progress. Keep a check on the changes you are experiencing in your fitness levels and track them on a periodic basis to understand what is working for you.

Take small but actionable steps to achieve your fitness goal with effectiveness.